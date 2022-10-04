Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cachevalleydaily.com
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah pilot program to incentivize dignity, reject contempt
LOGAN — Former Logan City council member and former education advisor to Governor Herbert, Tami Pyfer, has a new job: representing a statewide organization that could be known as the Dignity Project. They have launched what is termed the Dignity Index. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday,...
cachevalleydaily.com
Logan City School District to provide free lunch for remainder of school year
LOGAN—Logan City School District Board of Education has voted to provide free lunch for all students enrolled in LCSD schools for the remainder of the school year as of Monday. “We know we still have students who would benefit from free lunch whose parents do not make application for...
cachevalleydaily.com
Dr. Lamont D. Allan
Dr. Lamont D. Allan, 95, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born in Wellsville, Utah to Lamont M. and Ida Leishman Allan. He loved his brothers and sisters; Glen, Rosella, Clayton and Jocelyn. He was a beloved son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He graduated from South...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cachevalleydaily.com
Student Spotlight: GCHS sophomore enjoys helping her school and friends
NORTH LOGAN—Green Canyon High School sophomore Mia Torres is the epitome of the Wolfpack Way according to GCHS Principal John Anderson. Mia is active in her school and community by helping in many ways. She is a member of the Latinos in Action in her school and holds a job when she is not in school. She aspires to be a therapist.
cachevalleydaily.com
LETTER: Support the Open Space Bond
Support for Proposition 1, the Open Space preservation bond ballot initiative, is support for the preservation of Cache Valley agriculture, waterways, and wildlife habitat, and thus provides environmental and aesthetic benefits for all residents and visitors in Cache County. Willing landowners who want to preserve open space for future generations...
cachevalleydaily.com
H. Ward Nielsen
June 21, 1933 — October 6, 2022 (age 89) H. Ward Nielsen (89) passed away October 6, 2022. He was born June 21, 1933, in Murray, UT to Herman C. and Vera Ward Nielsen. He is the oldest of five children. He grew up in the Salt Lake Valley with his sisters Ann, Ruth, Mary Jo, and his late brother Lee. He has always had a love for Jersey cows, and at the age of 14 he took a trip by airplane to Eastern Canada where he picked out a small herd of registered Jersey cows. He traveled with them by freight railway, bringing them all the way back to Utah. He milked his herd of Jersey cows nearly everyday for the next 60 years.
cachevalleydaily.com
High School Football Scoreboard – Oct. 7, 2022
Ridgeline 13, Logan 10 (watch the replay here / see the photo gallery here) – Next Week: Ridgeline (6-3) at Box Elder (6-3) on Wednesday, Oct. 12th at 7 p.m. Ridgeline football will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily. –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cachevalleydaily.com
REPLAY: Green Canyon Wolves vs Sky View Bobcats football | Oct. 7, 2022
The Green Canyon vs Sky View broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is is brought to you with LIVE commentary from John Newbold and John Russell. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 100.9 Lite FM, 106.9 FM/1390 AM The FAN and streamed online here.
cachevalleydaily.com
REPLAY: Mountain Crest Mustangs vs Bear River Bears football | Oct. 7, 2022
The Mountain Crest vs Bear River broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click...
Comments / 0