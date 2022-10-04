June 21, 1933 — October 6, 2022 (age 89) H. Ward Nielsen (89) passed away October 6, 2022. He was born June 21, 1933, in Murray, UT to Herman C. and Vera Ward Nielsen. He is the oldest of five children. He grew up in the Salt Lake Valley with his sisters Ann, Ruth, Mary Jo, and his late brother Lee. He has always had a love for Jersey cows, and at the age of 14 he took a trip by airplane to Eastern Canada where he picked out a small herd of registered Jersey cows. He traveled with them by freight railway, bringing them all the way back to Utah. He milked his herd of Jersey cows nearly everyday for the next 60 years.

