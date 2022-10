EAST HARTFORD — The state Community Investment Fund has approved $2.5 million for the town to purchase the Church Corners Inn, which would allow the town to control and improve the problem-causing property.

The project was one of 26 that were recently approved for first-round funding at a total cost of $76.4 million.

With the CIF board approval, Gov. Ned Lamont and the State Bond Commission must now approve the funding.