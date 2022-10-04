ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanaway, WA

Three 16-year-olds arrested after Spanaway armed carjacking, chase

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Three teenagers were arrested after an armed carjacking and two police chases in Spanaway.

Pierce County deputies were called to the 8700 block of 196th Street Court East at 7:30 p.m. on Friday where the 50-year-old victim told investigators that she was getting home from picking up takeout food when she noticed a car was behind her.

As she was getting out of her SUV, two suspects approached, held her at gunpoint and demanded that she hand over her keys.

When the woman didn’t cooperate immediately, one of the teens hit her in the head with a gun. The suspects then got into her SUV and drove away, along with the vehicle that they arrived in.

Deputies found the victim’s SUV, as well as the suspects’ car, at a nearby gas station.

“Both vehicles fled, and since armed robbery and assault are pursuable offenses, deputies chased after them,” a post on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter said.

Because the stolen SUV went in one direction and the suspects’ car went in another, deputies split up.

When the driver of the SUV tried to pass traffic on the right near the intersection of 94th Avenue East and 128th Street East, they crashed into a car, deputies said.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the occupants in the suspects’ car stopped and bailed out in the 7400 block of 176th Street East. The driver failed to put the car in park and it rolled backward into a patrol car.

One person who had been in the car was found by a K-9 unit.

One 16-year-old girl and two 16-year-old boys were arrested and booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center in Tacoma.

Charges, which will vary depending on each teen’s alleged role in the crime, include first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, felony eluding and resisting arrest.

“The mother of one of the suspects told deputies that her son had recently been arrested for a similar incident and was on house arrest,” the PSCD’s blotter post said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYJso_0iLRgpzs00

Comments

justice 4 all
4d ago

Why will charges vary depending on their roles? They all participated and acted together to commit armed robbery and first degree assault. The charges should be the same for all of them. Kudos to PCSD for capturing these violent offenders!

Reply
4
GeeMaree
5d ago

One already in trouble and on house arrest... a lot of good that lesson taught 😤 They should all have their driving privilege revoked or ineligible until they turn 18 at least

Reply(2)
2
Treasa Marshall
4d ago

Starts at Home... Guidance, Respect,Rules, and Life. Unfortunately Kids..Yes Kids aren't Getting What They Should. Step Up People/Parents/Neighbors/Family. It Takes a Strong Village to Raise Kids.. Your's Or Not!!

Reply
2
 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spanaway, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spanaway, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Chase#196th Street Court East
