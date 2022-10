(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests.

Jeffrey Christopher Potter, 43, of Elliott, was arrested this morning on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000.

Michael Anthony Monson, 19, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Monday for Driving While License Denied or Revoked. Bond was set at $1,000.

Brook Worku Abebe, 40, of Monticello, Arkansas, was arrested Sunday for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000.