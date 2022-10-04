Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex to host Houma Halloween Open
The countdown to Halloween is here and the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex is gearing up with Houma Halloween Open Tennis Tournament. The tournament will be held at the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex (Renaissance) on Saturday, October 22 beginning at 8 a.m. The first round match draw times will be posted...
houmatimes.com
La Fete Des Vieux Temps returns to Raceland this weekend
Called the “Festival of Old Times”, La Fete Des Vieux Temps features a celebration of music, dancing, Cajun food, and arts & crafts show. This long standing event is a local favorite and showcases the true authentic Cajun culture of Lafourche Parish. The festival is hosted annually by the Bayou Lafourche Festival Association. This organization is comprised of the Lockport Volunteer Fire Dept. (Community Crusaders), Lafourche Fire District No 1 Volunteers, the Raceland Lions Club and the Lockport Carnival Club. This annual fundraiser helps to assist these groups in continuing to provide for our community.
houmatimes.com
Houma Chef KJ Townsend Brings a Taste of Louisiana to Charlotte, NC
Chef KJ Townsend, owner and chef at Quizine Quarters in Houma is one of 14 top Louisiana chefs heading to Charlotte to feature the state’s unique flavors in several of the area’s top restaurants. Explore Houma, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present the “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022, as part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails tourism marketing campaign.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 29-October 6
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 29-October 6:. Donald Ray Jacobs, 24, 5331 Underwood Ave, Baton Rouge was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft, arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 2 bench warrants;. Matthew Jeffery, 40, 3925 LW Adcock Dr, Texarkana AR was charged w/...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
Second Harvest unveils Gayle and Tom Benson Food and Nutrition Center
Renovations are now complete at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Elmwood.
houmatimes.com
Houma Republic Women to host Coffee Wine and Politics event
Houma Republic Women will host an evening of discussion on October 13, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Coffee, Wine and Politics event. “Please join us for an evening of fun, where the coffee is hot, the wine is red, and the politics is friendly,” reads a statement from Houma Republic Women.
houmatimes.com
Salvation Army opens Angel Tree registration
Beginning Friday, October 7, the Salvation Army will begin accepting registration for its 2022 Angel Tree program, a program created to help provide Christmas gifts for families of children in need. Residents of Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary, and Assumption Parishes are eligible, and must make an appointment to register. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
New photos of missing Texas school teacher walking on Constance Street
New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes that...
houmatimes.com
Dr. Caroline Robichaux, Family Medicine, joins the Medical Staff of Thibodaux Regional
Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Caroline Robichaux, Family Medicine, to the active medical staff. Dr. Robichaux is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic located at 1238 St. Charles Street, Houma, (985) 872.5267. Dr. Robichaux earned her undergraduate degree from...
houmatimes.com
Trunk or Treats, Music, Craft Shows, and MORE This Weekend in Terrebonne/Lafourche!
No tricks only treats for this weekend! Are you looking for some Fall fun in the Terrebonne and Lafourche area?! There are so many activities to choose from!. Bayou Strolls (Fall & Winter Group) | Friday, October 7 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Downtown Houma Marina The Bayou Strolls group brings mamas and kids together for a refreshing active way to get the community together. They’re a few moms with babes in the stroller or baby carriers exploring Downtown Houma for some fresh air, exercise, and quality venting sessions. You will be in good company! Bring a friend!
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General announced three nurses named as 2022 “Great 100 Nurses”
Terrebonne General Health System Nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Katherina Hawkins, RN, BSN, CAPA; Susan Matthews, MSN, MBA-HC, CGRN, CER; and Donna Ward, MSN, RN, were honored at the Annual Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana. The Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana Foundation recognizes outstanding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Watch a laid-back wedding second-line parade, Laissez Boys-style
Daniel Miller and Chantale Martin's wedding-day second-line parade was more relaxed than most. The newlyweds led the procession riding in comfy, motorized reclining chairs provided by members of the Laissez Boys parading club. After the big day, “I needed to get off of my feet,” the bride said, recalling the...
houmatimes.com
Car fire at Barker Hall extinguished by Thibodaux Volunteer Fire, Nicholls Student Firefighter Association
The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, including members of the Nicholls Student Firefighters Association, was dispatched to a car on fire in front of Barker Hall on the Nicholls campus this morning, October 6, at 6:11am. Upon arrival, members found a heavily involved vehicle fire which was spreading to adjacent vehicles....
houmatimes.com
Nearly forty firefighters battled four alarm fire in Houma
At approximately 5:22pm on Wednesday October 5, 2022 the City of Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 8300 block of East Main Street in Houma. This area is located near the foot of the twin span overpasses on the east side. At the time of dispatch the HFD Training Officer was also crossing the twin span headed east. He simultaneously reported that this was a major working fire over the fire department radio system. At 5:23 he initiated a 2nd alarm response, as heavy fire was visible and involved approximately 30% of the structure.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Blood Center to host First Responders For Life donation event
The Blood Center in Thibodaux is hosting a First Responders For Life donation event, encouraging first responders and members of the community to roll up their sleeves to help save lives. The two part donation drive will take place on the following dates:. Thursday, October 13, from 2 p.m. –...
NOLA.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
L'Observateur
Lutcher Man Sentenced to 15 Years Following Manslaughter Plea
On May 10, 2022, Darnell Robertson of 2389 Cypress St. Lutcher, LA., age 56, pled guilty to Manslaughter in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Mickquell Duhone also of Lutcher. Robertson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.
houmatimes.com
Fall events: Fairs, Festivals, Pumpkin Patches, Trunk-or-Treats, and More!
It’s time to roll our sleeves up and get to it! That’s right; it’s time for another Bayou Terrebonne Clean-up. Join us at Memorial Park. Volunteers can sign in and get trash bags & trash pickers. Clean up the area until noon and at 12:30, Josh Garrett will play in the same area as Luminate Houma until 4 PM.
Comments / 0