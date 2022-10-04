ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourg, LA

houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex to host Houma Halloween Open

The countdown to Halloween is here and the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex is gearing up with Houma Halloween Open Tennis Tournament. The tournament will be held at the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex (Renaissance) on Saturday, October 22 beginning at 8 a.m. The first round match draw times will be posted...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

La Fete Des Vieux Temps returns to Raceland this weekend

Called the “Festival of Old Times”, La Fete Des Vieux Temps features a celebration of music, dancing, Cajun food, and arts & crafts show. This long standing event is a local favorite and showcases the true authentic Cajun culture of Lafourche Parish. The festival is hosted annually by the Bayou Lafourche Festival Association. This organization is comprised of the Lockport Volunteer Fire Dept. (Community Crusaders), Lafourche Fire District No 1 Volunteers, the Raceland Lions Club and the Lockport Carnival Club. This annual fundraiser helps to assist these groups in continuing to provide for our community.
RACELAND, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma Chef KJ Townsend Brings a Taste of Louisiana to Charlotte, NC

Chef KJ Townsend, owner and chef at Quizine Quarters in Houma is one of 14 top Louisiana chefs heading to Charlotte to feature the state’s unique flavors in several of the area’s top restaurants. Explore Houma, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present the “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022, as part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails tourism marketing campaign.
HOUMA, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 29-October 6

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 29-October 6:. Donald Ray Jacobs, 24, 5331 Underwood Ave, Baton Rouge was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft, arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 2 bench warrants;. Matthew Jeffery, 40, 3925 LW Adcock Dr, Texarkana AR was charged w/...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Houma Republic Women to host Coffee Wine and Politics event

Houma Republic Women will host an evening of discussion on October 13, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Coffee, Wine and Politics event. “Please join us for an evening of fun, where the coffee is hot, the wine is red, and the politics is friendly,” reads a statement from Houma Republic Women.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Salvation Army opens Angel Tree registration

Beginning Friday, October 7, the Salvation Army will begin accepting registration for its 2022 Angel Tree program, a program created to help provide Christmas gifts for families of children in need. Residents of Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary, and Assumption Parishes are eligible, and must make an appointment to register. The...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Trunk or Treats, Music, Craft Shows, and MORE This Weekend in Terrebonne/Lafourche!

No tricks only treats for this weekend! Are you looking for some Fall fun in the Terrebonne and Lafourche area?! There are so many activities to choose from!. Bayou Strolls (Fall & Winter Group) | Friday, October 7 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Downtown Houma Marina The Bayou Strolls group brings mamas and kids together for a refreshing active way to get the community together. They’re a few moms with babes in the stroller or baby carriers exploring Downtown Houma for some fresh air, exercise, and quality venting sessions. You will be in good company! Bring a friend!
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General announced three nurses named as 2022 “Great 100 Nurses”

Terrebonne General Health System Nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Katherina Hawkins, RN, BSN, CAPA; Susan Matthews, MSN, MBA-HC, CGRN, CER; and Donna Ward, MSN, RN, were honored at the Annual Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana. The Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana Foundation recognizes outstanding...
HOUMA, LA
Obituaries
NOLA.com

Watch a laid-back wedding second-line parade, Laissez Boys-style

Daniel Miller and Chantale Martin's wedding-day second-line parade was more relaxed than most. The newlyweds led the procession riding in comfy, motorized reclining chairs provided by members of the Laissez Boys parading club. After the big day, “I needed to get off of my feet,” the bride said, recalling the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Nearly forty firefighters battled four alarm fire in Houma

At approximately 5:22pm on Wednesday October 5, 2022 the City of Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 8300 block of East Main Street in Houma. This area is located near the foot of the twin span overpasses on the east side. At the time of dispatch the HFD Training Officer was also crossing the twin span headed east. He simultaneously reported that this was a major working fire over the fire department radio system. At 5:23 he initiated a 2nd alarm response, as heavy fire was visible and involved approximately 30% of the structure.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Blood Center to host First Responders For Life donation event

The Blood Center in Thibodaux is hosting a First Responders For Life donation event, encouraging first responders and members of the community to roll up their sleeves to help save lives. The two part donation drive will take place on the following dates:. Thursday, October 13, from 2 p.m. –...
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Lutcher Man Sentenced to 15 Years Following Manslaughter Plea

On May 10, 2022, Darnell Robertson of 2389 Cypress St. Lutcher, LA., age 56, pled guilty to Manslaughter in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Mickquell Duhone also of Lutcher. Robertson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.
LUTCHER, LA
houmatimes.com

Fall events: Fairs, Festivals, Pumpkin Patches, Trunk-or-Treats, and More!

It’s time to roll our sleeves up and get to it! That’s right; it’s time for another Bayou Terrebonne Clean-up. Join us at Memorial Park. Volunteers can sign in and get trash bags & trash pickers. Clean up the area until noon and at 12:30, Josh Garrett will play in the same area as Luminate Houma until 4 PM.
RACELAND, LA

