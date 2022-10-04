Read full article on original website
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
BBC
Man knocked off bike by car and stabbed in Slough 'had kindest heart'
The mother of man who died after he was knocked off his bike before being attacked by a group of men, has paid tribute to her son, saying he had "the kindest heart". Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST. His mother said:...
BBC
Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
BBC
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'
Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
BBC
Rise in hate crime reporting: 'Verbal and physical abuse happens daily'
The number of hate crimes recorded by police across the West Midlands region has risen by 35%, the second highest in the country, Home Office figures show. Religious hate crimes saw the largest yearly increase in the number recorded, up 158% to 967, with crimes against disabled people up by 67%.
BBC
Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer
Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
BBC
Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties
A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
BBC
Call for action after couple die in crossing crash
A coroner has asked for visibility to be improved on a road where a couple died while out with their dog. Paul Morris, 70, and his wife Alison, 57, had been on holiday in Herefordshire when they were struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the A44, outside Kington. The...
BBC
Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say
The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
BBC
Loud radio made lorry driver unaware he killed biker in Nitshill
A lorry driver's radio was so loud he was unaware he had killed a biker, a court has heard. Alistair Campbell, 43, hit 62-year-old George Glasgow while changing lanes approaching traffic lights on the B773 in Nitshill, Glasgow, in August 2020. Mr Glasgow's motorbike was pushed along the road while...
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
BBC
Adam Clapham death: Two more charged with man's murder
Two more men have been charged with the murder of a man in South Yorkshire. Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, on the morning of 19 September. The men, aged 18 and 23, had been charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment and causing a male to engage in sexual activity, South Yorkshire Police said.
BBC
Tamim Ian Habimana stabbing: One boy guilty of revenge killing
A youth has been found guilty of the "revenge" killing of a 15-year-old boy who was attacked in the street with a knife, an umbrella and a rounders bat. Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed in the heart in Woolwich, south east London, in July 2021. A boy, 16, was found...
BBC
Ceredigion: More drugs found after suspected cocaine haul
More drugs have been discovered on the coast after bundles of suspected cocaine washed up on a beach. A large number of black bags tied to plastic tubs were found by passers-by on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, on Saturday. Dyfed-Powys Police said it had since made a number of...
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
BBC
Ewerby: Dog tracks drink-driver from crash to front door
A police dog led officers straight to the door of a suspected drink-driver after sniffing them out from half a kilometre away. Officers were sent to a single-vehicle crash on Park Lane, in Ewerby, Lincolnshire, on 5 October. With no sign of the driver, Orbit was put on the case...
BBC
Search continues for missing father
Police officers, firefighters and volunteers are continuing to search for a man missing since 2 October. Harjinder Takhar, 58, who is widely known as Harry, was last seen when he got out the family car and ran off into woodland off Stirchley Lane in Telford. Det Insp Jo Whitehead said...
BBC
Two men injured in crash after car fails to stop for police
Two men were injured in a two-car crash in Streetly in the West Midlands on Friday night. A Ford Fiesta driver, 20, was left seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a Jaguar XF which failed to stop for police, officers said. The Jaguar XF driver, 51, was also injured...
BBC
Great Waldingfield inquest opens into deaths of mother and daughter
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a 12-year-old girl and her mother remains in hospital awaiting interview, an inquest has heard. Jillu Nash, 44, and Louise Nash were found dead at home in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, on 8 September. A post-mortem found Louise was stabbed in...
BBC
Murder probe after man dies in Birmingham flats
A man has died after being found seriously injured in the hallway of a block of flats in Birmingham, police have said. West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after the discovery in Guild Close, in the Ladywood area of the city, at about 09:10 BST. The man, believed to...
