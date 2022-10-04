Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
BBC
Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
BBC
Rise in hate crime reporting: 'Verbal and physical abuse happens daily'
The number of hate crimes recorded by police across the West Midlands region has risen by 35%, the second highest in the country, Home Office figures show. Religious hate crimes saw the largest yearly increase in the number recorded, up 158% to 967, with crimes against disabled people up by 67%.
BBC
Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer
Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Loud radio made lorry driver unaware he killed biker in Nitshill
A lorry driver's radio was so loud he was unaware he had killed a biker, a court has heard. Alistair Campbell, 43, hit 62-year-old George Glasgow while changing lanes approaching traffic lights on the B773 in Nitshill, Glasgow, in August 2020. Mr Glasgow's motorbike was pushed along the road while...
BBC
Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties
A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
BBC
Man knocked off bike by car and stabbed in Slough 'had kindest heart'
The mother of man who died after he was knocked off his bike before being attacked by a group of men, has paid tribute to her son, saying he had "the kindest heart". Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST. His mother said:...
Mikel Arteta delights in Arsenal's feisty win over Liverpool as Gunners boss hails his side's new-found 'character' to get past Jurgen Klopp's visitors to return to the top of the Premier League
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded his players after they beat Liverpool 3-2 in a fiesty contest at the Emirates. Liverpool twice equalised from losing positions, but Arsenal secured the win in the 76th minute after Bukayo Saka converted from the penalty spot. It was a second goal of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Peterborough hospital death: Christian Hobbs, 17, needed transplant
A senior hospital doctor has told a coroner that a cardiologist was not available when an amateur boxer suffered a cardiac arrest, because it was a Bank Holiday. Christian Hobbs, 17, died suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on Boxing Day 2017. An inquest has heard he had an undiagnosed heart...
BBC
Adam Clapham death: Two more charged with man's murder
Two more men have been charged with the murder of a man in South Yorkshire. Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, on the morning of 19 September. The men, aged 18 and 23, had been charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment and causing a male to engage in sexual activity, South Yorkshire Police said.
BBC
Ewerby: Dog tracks drink-driver from crash to front door
A police dog led officers straight to the door of a suspected drink-driver after sniffing them out from half a kilometre away. Officers were sent to a single-vehicle crash on Park Lane, in Ewerby, Lincolnshire, on 5 October. With no sign of the driver, Orbit was put on the case...
BBC
Two men injured in crash after car fails to stop for police
Two men were injured in a two-car crash in Streetly in the West Midlands on Friday night. A Ford Fiesta driver, 20, was left seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a Jaguar XF which failed to stop for police, officers said. The Jaguar XF driver, 51, was also injured...
BBC
Murder probe after man dies in Birmingham flats
A man has died after being found seriously injured in the hallway of a block of flats in Birmingham, police have said. West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after the discovery in Guild Close, in the Ladywood area of the city, at about 09:10 BST. The man, believed to...
BBC
Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time confirmed
The Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, 22 October will kick off at 17:30 BST. The time has only been confirmed now after extensive talks involving both clubs, the Premier League and the Metropolitan Police. United’s ticket allocation for the game has been reduced to 2,370,...
Comments / 0