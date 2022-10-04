ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Fallout from John Harbaugh-Marcus Peters Exchange

By Todd Karpovich
 5 days ago

Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects it to be business-as-usual with cornerback Marcus Peters when the team returns to practice this week after the two had a heated exchange.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects it to be business-as-usual with cornerback Marcus Peters when the team returns to practice this week.

Marcus Peters had to be restrained on the sideline in the final minutes of the loss to the Buffalo Bills and he exchanged words with Harbaugh.

Two weeks after blowing a three-touchdown fourth-quarter lead to Miami, the Ravens allowed the Bills to score 20 unanswered points to escape with a 23-20 victory in Week 4.

Peters and several other players were obviously agitated with that result.

“Marcus is an emotional guy; I’m an emotional guy," Harbaugh said. "I’m not worried about that at all. We’ll be fine. What I said last night about Marcus stands, that’s how I feel about him. I don’t anticipate any issues at all. We’re here. Unless things have changed – and I’ll talk to him when the opportunity comes up – we’re going to be great friends for the rest of our lives. We’re going to look back, and when we see each other at the reunion one day, I’ll probably put him in a headlock.

" If you think it’s not going to be like that in these kinds of environments, then maybe it’s a perfect world, but I don’t worry about that stuff.”

With the score tied 20-20 late in the fourth quarter, the Ravens managed to drive the ball down to the Buffalo 1-yard line. After two consecutive runs up the middle failed to result in a touchdown, Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth down from the 2 as opposed to letting Justin Tucker kick the go-ahead field goal.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson faced a blitz, and lofted a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Bills safety Jordan Poyer for a touchback with 4:09 remaining. Buffalo got the ball on its own 25 and marched down the field for the game-winning 21-yard field goal by Tyler Bass.

There was also a controversy about whether the Ravens should have let the Bills score a quick touchdown to get the ball back, which also could have set off Peters, who will likely address the issue later this week.

