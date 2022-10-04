ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2013, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Bitcoin has been one of the best performing financial assets over the past several years, turning even a small investment into a huge sum. Up to this point, Bitcoin has been viewed mainly as a tool for financial speculation as opposed to real utility. While it's unlikely that Bitcoin will...
Can Shiba Inu Help You Retire Early?

Shiba Inu's recovery won't be based on the Greater Fool Theory, but on the Greater Faith Theory. There's no shortage of conviction as the Shiba Inu social media community remains vibrant. Shiba Inu's developers always keep things interesting with frequent updates and an intriguing metaverse angle.
This Dividend Stock Just Got Good News: Should You Buy the Dip?

Commission-free trading has become all the rage in the last few years. It was made possible by payment for order flow, where customers' order flow is sent to market makers who facilitate the transaction. The SEC considered a ban on the practice last year but has backed off since then.
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.

Berkshire Hathaway's buy-and-hold investment approach and its focus on quality companies have helped it achieve market-crushing returns over the long term. The stock holdings of the conglomerate are weighted towards large, sturdy, value-oriented companies. But Berkshire Hathaway has positions in some promising growth stocks as well.
The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream

That enables investors to generate more income from reinvesting dividends and making new investments. Because of that, they can accelerate their passive income goals in a bear market.
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy In October

Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years. A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount.
Why Gold Stocks Beat the Market in September

SSRM and Barrick Gold offer solid profits and reliable dividends. Gold prices should remain volatile as interest rates are expected to move.
Why Nike Slid 21.9% in September

Nike reported a downbeat set of earnings for its fiscal 2023's first quarter, with net profit falling 22% year over year. The company saw its inventory surge and will implement discounting to clear the glut. Meanwhile, its Greater China division also saw a double-digit year-over-year fall in sales due...
Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

It's also undergoing a massive expansion program. While that's putting pressure on its finances and stock price, Intel should be able to continue growing its dividend.
1 Red Flag to Stay Away From Unity Software Stock

Jose Najarro has positions in Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Unity Software Inc.
The Real Reason Behind Amazon's Prime Day Round 2

Just three months after its first Prime Day, Amazon is holding another shopping holiday next week. The move comes after its inventory rose 58% in the second quarter. The company is also closing warehouses and freezing hiring in its retail division.
Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up

The Nasdaq-100 technology index is trying to bounce back from its recent 52-week low. Some investors think there is a possibility that inflation could cool off into next year. Amazon would be a big beneficiary of that shift, again strengthening its e-commerce business.
Better Buy: Nike vs. Lululemon Stock

Nike, with its powerful brand recognition and long operating history, is the undisputed leader. As a younger rival, Lululemon has demonstrated remarkable growth that has propelled its stock. For investors who have a long-term mindset, the winner is strikingly clear.
