Mother of Daunte Wright's son sues his parents and lawyer Ben Crump after failing to receive 'a single penny' from his $1 million GoFundMe campaign despite being told it would be split 50/50

By Hope Sloop For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The woman who shares a child with Daunte Wright Sr. has filed a lawsuit against Daunte's parents and lawyer, Ben Crump, alleging that she has not seen any of the money raised in a GoFundMe allegedly dedicated to helping his family.

Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright Jr., recently filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County, Minnesota, claiming that she hasn't received 'one single penny' of the more than $1 million raised in a fundraiser following Wright Sr.'s death.

The 23-year-old says that Crump 'promised and assured her up-front that any GoFundMe monies raised through The Daunte Wright Sr. Memorial Fund would be split 50/50 between Daunte Jr. and the Wright family.'

The court documents state that Whitaker allegedly attempted to resolve the issue amicably but had no luck working with Wright's mother and other family members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OrJNo_0iLRfp2500
Chyna Whitaker comforts her son, Daunte Wright Jr., during court proceedings in Minnesota
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxZOu_0iLRfp2500
Daunte Wright Sr. was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter on April 11, 2021 after she claimed he was attempting to pull a weapon on her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrzRG_0iLRfp2500
Daunte Wright Sr. pictured in July of 2020 on his son's first birthday. Wright Sr. had only one child, Daunte Wright Jr., who he shared with Chyna Whitaker

Whitaker's attorneys say the single mother has yet to receive any financial assistance to help raise her son, and that attempts to resolve the dispute amicably have gone un-answered.

The single mother says that the entire $1,039,260 has been turned over to Wright Sr.'s parents.

The GoFundMe, organized by the Minnesota man's aunt, Kelly Bryant, states that '100% of the funds raised on this site will go to the Wright family.'

She also claims Crump assured her that she would be fully taken care of, an assurance that made her feel comfortable trusting him and the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afGml_0iLRfp2500
Katie Wright, Daunte Wright Sr.'s mother, and attorney Ben Crump in court
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leoCV_0iLRfp2500
Aubrey Wright (left), Katie Wright (center), and Ben Crump comfort each other after the shooting death of Aubrey and Katie's son, Daunte Wright Sr. 

'Chyna you are going to receive at least 50% of the GoFundMe proceeds collected that my firm will help set up. Don't worry we are going to make certain that you and your son are taken care of,' the woman says.

'Had Crump not made the above specific statement to Plaintiff, she would have separately set up her own GoFundMe account, which she had legal right to do,' the suit continues.

Whitaker also calls out Crump and his law firm for turning their back on her in her time of need, moving onto other 'moneymaking' cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DW3g_0iLRfp2500
Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd who was also killed by Minnesota police officers, wraps Chyna Whitaker in his arm alongside attorney Ben Crump

'Crump and Crump Law moved on to the next highly publicized moneymaking police misconduct case without so much as assistance on his part to make certain his clients, Daunte, Sr.'s parents, kept the promise,' the single mother says in her suit.

Whitaker had previously stated that she was distressed over the idea of raising her son alone after Wright Sr.'s death.

At a news conference in April 2021, the woman expressed her heartbreak over her single motherhood and the idea of her son not having his father around.

'I'm just really hurt for my son because he doesn't have his father now,' Chyna Whitaker said. 'It's kind of stressful on me. I really don't want to do this by myself. I feel like I'm by myself.'

Daily Mail Online reached out to Crump and his law firm and received the following response:

'This is strictly a family dispute between the mother of Daunte Wright's child and Daunte's parents, who set up the GoFundMe account in question. Ben Crump Law never handled or controlled the money from this GoFundMe account, which was under the sole direction of Daunte's parents. Ben Crump Law did not benefit from any of the funds raised, and we did not accept any fee in this case. Our hearts are always with the family, and we pray that they can find resolution.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZV0m_0iLRfp2500
Katie Wright and Ben Crump walk together at the Lakewood Cemetery on April 22, 2021 where Daunte Wright Sr. was cremated  

Crump's comments to the Minneapolis news station align with the description of the GoFundMe, which states that the money will be managed 'solely' by Wright's family.

'Funds raised through this site will be transferred to the Wright family in an account designated by Daunte's parents. The funds will be managed and spent at the parents' sole discretion, and they will have 100% ownership rights of all funds collected here,' the description states.

The fund does, however, direct checks and any inquiries to representatives with Ben Crump Law PLLC.

Whitaker is claiming that the family used her son's image to drive traffic to the GoFundMe.

'Defendants Crurnp and his law firm only wanted Plaintiff to be involved so that she could bring Daunte, Jr. to garner additional sympathy and outrage from the community to show the general public how this police officer deprived this young child of his father,' the suit alleges.

The mother of Wright Jr. says the Wright family's betrayal of her and her son is especially heartbreaking considering that the three-year-old is their son's only child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfK7g_0iLRfp2500
Wright Sr. and Wright Jr. pose less than one year before the man was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center Police officer Kimberly Potter in April 2021

She is asking that the court review documents related to the GoFundMe.

Whitaker is also hoping to receive a judgment in 'excess of $500,000,' according to the court documents.

Wright Sr. was shot and killed on April 11, 2021 during a traffic stop for an outstanding warrant and expired tags.

The 20-year-old Black man was killed after officers had a brief struggle with the man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OX2db_0iLRfp2500
Kimberly Potter, a former Brooklyn Center Police officer, was sentenced to two years in prison for the manslaughter of Daunte Wright Sr. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcm6W_0iLRfp2500
Kim Potter was a 26-year veteran of the force before she fatally shot Daunte Wright Sr. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIAJI_0iLRfp2500
Bodycam video of the incident showed the horrific moments in which Wright Sr. was shot and killed by Potter, who claimed that she believed she had pulled out her taser 

Wright Sr.'s death became famous as the officer who shot him, Kimberly Potter, allegedly claimed that she had thought she pulled her taser out instead of her gun.

Potter initially resigned just after the incident.

Brooklyn Center police Chief Tim Gannon also resigned and told reporters at the time that he believed the officer meant to draw her taser instead of her handgun.

In December 2021, Potter was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to two years in prison.

Comments / 95

Jean Foster
5d ago

I knew this was going to happen to this poor baby. First of all this child is truly Donte's next of kin - NOT his mother or father - it's his son. So, they are in the wrong. Take them to court!!!

Reply(5)
38
RDA
5d ago

It blows my mind how much money and support these career criminals are able to raise. And while probably not legally obligated to pay their grandchild’s mother any child support, they did receive one million dollars, wouldn’t it be the civil and humane thing to do? … but then again, look at the child they raised themselves, why would they try to do better for the grandson?

Reply(4)
39
Misty Briggs
5d ago

Crump is an ambulance chaser. I hope the young woman gets what she needs. Sad that people make promises and the family keeps everything.

Reply(4)
39
Government
