Saint Louis, MO

ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols' shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs

Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn't the case. Ahead of the Cardinals' MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols' shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Somehow, the team lost that game on Friday night 6-3. It's hard to point to one specific reason for why the Cardinals imploded in the ninth. And it doesn't seem […] The post Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Brian Cashman's brutally honest reaction to Aroldis Chapman going AWOL for Yankees

The New York Yankees are facing an Aroldis Chapman conundrum right at the onset of the MLB postseason after the veteran reliever reportedly missed a mandatory workout this week. The Yankees are excluding Chapman from their playoff roster, in what would be a shocking decision from the organization. Speaking candidly, Yankees GM Brian Cashman expressed […] The post Brian Cashman's brutally honest reaction to Aroldis Chapman going AWOL for Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

'We don't quit': Scott Servais' stern message after shocking Mariners 8-1 comeback vs. Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners were dead in the water, facing an 8-1 deficit heading into the sixth inning in front of a hostile crowd filled with Toronto Blue Jays fans. But somehow, some way they were able to pull off a comeback of epic proportions. The Blue Jays were left stunned in what seemed to be […] The post 'We don't quit': Scott Servais' stern message after shocking Mariners 8-1 comeback vs. Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

'There's a pot of gold there': Brian Cashman addresses Aaron Judge's free agency after 62-HR season

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman is fully aware that the organization is going to have to break the bank in order to re-sign Aaron Judge this offseason. After the Yankees failed to reach an agreement with the superstar slugger this offseason, Judge bet on himself and delivered with a 62-home run campaign, nearly winning […] The post 'There's a pot of gold there': Brian Cashman addresses Aaron Judge's free agency after 62-HR season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Mike Evans shouts out Yankees' Aaron Judge after Week 5 win vs. Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans didn't have much to say after the Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons, but he gave a shoutout to New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. Evans, who was rocking a No. 99 Judge jersey after the win, declared the Yankees' star as the American League MVP in his post-game comments. According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Evans and Judge met during spring training and the wideout is a big fan of the outfielder.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Jose Ramirez shuts down David Ortiz's Guardians' contract criticism

Jose Ramirez is trying to lead the Cleveland Guardians into the American League Divisional Series for a matchup against the New York Yankees. It's hard to remember now, but just a few months ago, there were rumors swirling that the Guardians were open to trading Ramirez, as he was looking for a new contract. The two sides ended up agreeing on a seven-year, $141 million deal to keep Ramirez in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

