AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO