APD and ATCEMS warn Austin City Limits attendees of the dangers of fentanyl
AUSTIN, Texas — With Austin City Limits in full force, so are the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS. Both APD and ATCEMS are making sure festival-goers have a safe experience by providing a few tips. "We've been planning this for months. This is not the first ACL...
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
Changing dry cleaning for good! Tide Cleaners celebrates a new location in Austin
Fast, convenient, and kind to the environment, Tide Cleaners has a new location in Austin. Trevor Scott stopped by to learn how they're making it easy to care for your clothes. The new Texas stores, located in Austin and Round Rock, will host public grand opening events on October 7...
5th annual "Fortlandia" opens Saturday at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking for something family-friendly this weekend, we've got the perfect place for you: the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Starting this Saturday, Oct. 8, the 5th annual 'Fortlandia' exhibit of secret hideouts will be on display in a new location -- the Lucy and Ian Family Garden.
Weekend one of Austin City Limits Musical Festival kicks off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Musical Festival officially kicks off on Friday with gates opening at noon and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Thousands of fans are anticipated to attend this weekend and next weekend’s performances at the heart of Austin at Zilker Metropolitan Park.
Austin churches and non-profits helping Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian
Florida — It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian slammed into the Florida coast causing widespread damage and devastation. Dozens of non-profits, first responders, and other resources have been sent to the sunshine state to help people recover. The storm’s strong winds and heavy downpours have...
Cutting back on alcohol? Here's 7 Austin spots that made Yelp's Top 20 for its mocktails
AUSTIN, Texas — The new "Dry January" in October is becoming a trend and celebrities like Joe Rogan and Juliet Lewis are praising it. "Sober October" is about cutting back on alcohol for 31 days. According to a Very Well Health study, quitting alcohol or limiting its intake can improve blood pressure and insulin resistance.
2 dead after overnight crash in SE Travis County
Two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash overnight in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to intersection of Pearce Lane and Kellam Road around 2:33 a.m. The Austin Fire Department, Travis County Fire Rescue and STAR Flight also responded. ALSO | Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin...
Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified
Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
Police identify pedestrian killed in South Austin collision
Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after being hit by a vehicle in South Austin. It happened Friday, Sep. 30, at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Industrial Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 10:55 p.m. The preliminary...
Here's your weekend rundown with Good Party ATX and sweet special guest, Blake!
From Oktoberfest to Halloween costume shopping, there are plenty of October activities to enjoy this weekend! Sarah Wolf with Good Party ATX joined us with two of our favorite things, a weekend rundown, and an adoptable dog from Austin Pets Alive!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find...
Popular Austin dating app puts sting into cyber-flashing
You may know Bumble as a female-empowered dating app, but Austin-based Bumble is on a mission to put a sting in cyber-flashing. “Cyber-flashing and lewd photos of any unsolicited form should be not OK,” Bumble’s Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations Priti Joshi said. Bumble just had...
Office of Police Oversight releases final body-worn camera recommendations for APD
The Office of Police Oversight shares their final recommendations on how the Austin Police Department should update their policies on body-worn cameras. These recommendations are the result of a three-phase process aimed at facilitating a rewrite of related APD policies, according to the report. There are 17 policy and process...
APD seeks help locating truck from fatal hit-and-run in East Austin
Police have released surveillance images of a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month in East Austin. It happened Saturday, Sep. 17, near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:50 p.m. They say an unidentified...
Local school districts see shortage of cafeteria workers
School staffing shortages extend beyond the crisis in the classroom and the school bus. School districts are also short on kitchen staff. CBS Austin talked to one food service worker in Lake Travis ISD who says it is affecting the kids. The starting pay for food service workers is right...
Health officials seeing vaccine fatigue across the U.S. less people getting COVID-19 boost
AUSTIN, Texas — With flu vaccines, COVID-19 boosters, and monkeypox vaccines available, health officials are seeing vaccine fatigue across the U.S. "I think this has been a long road for many of us," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. According to the CDC, so far around 4%...
San Marcos police officer arrested, now facing family violence charges
A San Marcos police officer was arrested Thursday for Continuous Violence Against the Family and Injury to a Child, according to the department. On Monday night, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office notified the San Marcos Police Department of a criminal accusation related to family violence. San Marcos PD immediately...
APD releases multiple videos from fatal officer-involved shooting
The Austin Police Department has released multiple videos related to the fatal September 23rd officer-involved shooting. After reviewing the footage, CBS Austin is choosing not to show any clips due to the graphic and violent content. Per APD policies, body camera footage is supposed to be released within 10 days...
