Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

5th annual "Fortlandia" opens Saturday at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking for something family-friendly this weekend, we've got the perfect place for you: the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Starting this Saturday, Oct. 8, the 5th annual 'Fortlandia' exhibit of secret hideouts will be on display in a new location -- the Lucy and Ian Family Garden.
AUSTIN, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Weekend one of Austin City Limits Musical Festival kicks off

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Musical Festival officially kicks off on Friday with gates opening at noon and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Thousands of fans are anticipated to attend this weekend and next weekend’s performances at the heart of Austin at Zilker Metropolitan Park.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2 dead after overnight crash in SE Travis County

Two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash overnight in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to intersection of Pearce Lane and Kellam Road around 2:33 a.m. The Austin Fire Department, Travis County Fire Rescue and STAR Flight also responded. ALSO | Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
#Local Life#Localevent#National Night Out#Festival#Ems#Cbs Austin
CBS Austin

Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified

Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify pedestrian killed in South Austin collision

Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after being hit by a vehicle in South Austin. It happened Friday, Sep. 30, at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Industrial Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 10:55 p.m. The preliminary...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Popular Austin dating app puts sting into cyber-flashing

You may know Bumble as a female-empowered dating app, but Austin-based Bumble is on a mission to put a sting in cyber-flashing. “Cyber-flashing and lewd photos of any unsolicited form should be not OK,” Bumble’s Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations Priti Joshi said. Bumble just had...
AUSTIN, TX
News Break
Politics
CBS Austin

Office of Police Oversight releases final body-worn camera recommendations for APD

The Office of Police Oversight shares their final recommendations on how the Austin Police Department should update their policies on body-worn cameras. These recommendations are the result of a three-phase process aimed at facilitating a rewrite of related APD policies, according to the report. There are 17 policy and process...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD seeks help locating truck from fatal hit-and-run in East Austin

Police have released surveillance images of a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month in East Austin. It happened Saturday, Sep. 17, near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:50 p.m. They say an unidentified...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local school districts see shortage of cafeteria workers

School staffing shortages extend beyond the crisis in the classroom and the school bus. School districts are also short on kitchen staff. CBS Austin talked to one food service worker in Lake Travis ISD who says it is affecting the kids. The starting pay for food service workers is right...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

San Marcos police officer arrested, now facing family violence charges

A San Marcos police officer was arrested Thursday for Continuous Violence Against the Family and Injury to a Child, according to the department. On Monday night, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office notified the San Marcos Police Department of a criminal accusation related to family violence. San Marcos PD immediately...
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

APD releases multiple videos from fatal officer-involved shooting

The Austin Police Department has released multiple videos related to the fatal September 23rd officer-involved shooting. After reviewing the footage, CBS Austin is choosing not to show any clips due to the graphic and violent content. Per APD policies, body camera footage is supposed to be released within 10 days...
AUSTIN, TX

