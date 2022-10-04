Read full article on original website
tastychomps.com
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando
Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
click orlando
‘Night of a Million Lights’ returns, this year at Island H2O Water Park
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Give Kids The World’s Night of a Million Lights holiday event is returning this year to an all-new venue. This year, the event will be held at Island H2O water park from Nov. 11 through Jan. 1. “Named by USA Today the ‘Number One Thing...
Locally Owned and Operated Sports Bar to Open in Eustis
The establishment is aiming to strike a balance between a sports bar and family environment.
This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!
9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of things to do across the region this weekend. Many events were rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian last weekend. Things are revving up at Orlando Science Center. Hot Wheels: Race to Win, presented by Nemours Children’s Health, begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. Click here for more information.
click orlando
‘Money is a tool, not a toy:’ FerQuan, the ‘Rap-Sing King,’ on being a businessman first
ORLANDO, Fla. – More often than not, especially when one strives to build wealth, it’s good to be the king. Becoming the king, per se, is a different story. This week on ‘Black Men Sundays,’ host Corie Murray interviews the self-proclaimed “Rap-Sing King” FerQuan, an entrepreneur of many talents with specialties in music making, business owning and wealth building.
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Florida
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
click orlando
One Daytona Art Festival returns for 3rd year
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One Daytona is preparing to host over 100 artists in partnership with Gallery500 for its third annual art festival. The festival will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live art, food and entertainment. [TRENDING: Orlando...
click orlando
Orlando Science Center to host Halloween-themed kids night
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Science Center is hosting a Halloween-themed Kids Night at the Museum on Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those attending will be given the opportunity to haunt the halls, experience the brand new Hot Wheels: Race to Win fall exhibit and learn all there is to know about science, technology, engineering and math.
click orlando
Here’s where you can get some gourd-geous pumpkins around Central Florida
Here in Florida, we have the unlucky reality of not truly being able to experience fall the way other states do. We don’t really get the cool weather, or the changing of leaves, or the ability to curl up next to a fire with a hot pumpkin spice latte.
WESH
Daytona Beach apartment residents say leases terminated due to uninhabitable living conditions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Residents at the Park at Via Corso Apartments in Daytona Beach were told they have until Monday at noon to get out of their units. The area did flood during Hurricane Ian, but no one expected they would have their leases terminated because of it.
getnews.info
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival At The Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, October 23, 2022
9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, takes place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Florida Jerk Festival has always been about bringing our community together to share food and good times while celebrating the city we love. Florida – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida...
click orlando
Any Crocs fans out there? Company is giving away free shoes for 20th anniversary
ORLANDO, Fla. – ‘Croctober’ is the new name for October in the Crocs multiverse. The iconic footwear brand is celebrating two decades in the market by giving free pairs of shoes to their loyal customers. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers in Central...
click orlando
Yes, you can go snow tubing in Florida. Here’s where and when
DADE CITY, Fla. – For the third year in a row, snow tubing will take place in Florida. And yes, it’s real snow. [TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death | Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana | Become a News 6 Insider]
Florida Strawberry Festival announces theme for 2023 event
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced Tuesday the theme for its 88th annual event.
click orlando
Biketoberfest gears up for 30th annual event after Hurricane Ian cleanup
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Biketoberfest, the annual motorcycle event in Daytona Beach, is gearing up for this year’s event next week after recovery progress in the county following Hurricane Ian. This year, Biketoberfest, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the event born from the much larger Bike Week,...
florida-backroads-travel.com
DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL
Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
click orlando
👋Plea for help on social media leads to 50+ volunteers showing up at Sanford restaurant
SANFORD, Fla. – This isn’t a story about devastation, but a story about community and support. A Sanford business owner is sharing a special experience that brought together dozens of neighbors, helping her get back to business quickly after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. “Hollerbach’s has been here...
click orlando
‘The roof went flying:’ Ormond Beach man sets up tent after hurricane blew his roof away
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – William Cullen of Ormond Beach is hanging onto what is left of his home after Hurricane Ian’s harsh winds tore through, leaving the home unlivable. “The patio came off, then the roof went flying over there, then the wall in the back buckled out,” Cullen said.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach
Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
