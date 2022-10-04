ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando

Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of things to do across the region this weekend. Many events were rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian last weekend. Things are revving up at Orlando Science Center. Hot Wheels: Race to Win, presented by Nemours Children’s Health, begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. Click here for more information.
click orlando

‘Money is a tool, not a toy:’ FerQuan, the ‘Rap-Sing King,’ on being a businessman first

ORLANDO, Fla. – More often than not, especially when one strives to build wealth, it’s good to be the king. Becoming the king, per se, is a different story. This week on ‘Black Men Sundays,’ host Corie Murray interviews the self-proclaimed “Rap-Sing King” FerQuan, an entrepreneur of many talents with specialties in music making, business owning and wealth building.
click orlando

One Daytona Art Festival returns for 3rd year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One Daytona is preparing to host over 100 artists in partnership with Gallery500 for its third annual art festival. The festival will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live art, food and entertainment. [TRENDING: Orlando...
click orlando

Orlando Science Center to host Halloween-themed kids night

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Science Center is hosting a Halloween-themed Kids Night at the Museum on Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those attending will be given the opportunity to haunt the halls, experience the brand new Hot Wheels: Race to Win fall exhibit and learn all there is to know about science, technology, engineering and math.
click orlando

Yes, you can go snow tubing in Florida. Here’s where and when

DADE CITY, Fla. – For the third year in a row, snow tubing will take place in Florida. And yes, it’s real snow. [TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death | Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana | Become a News 6 Insider]
florida-backroads-travel.com

DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL

Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach

Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
