metroatlantaceo.com
Emory School of Nursing Receives over $11.8 Million in HRSA funding
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has awarded the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing four grants totaling more than $11.8 million for work in health delivery and training programs serving underserved areas of Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the Southeast.
Food for All Fundraiser to Benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank
Financial services professionals across the greater Atlanta area are helping put dollars to good use with the first-ever Food for All fundraiser to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The fundraising competition raised $46,510 to support the Food Bank and its mission of fighting hunger in metro Atlanta and north Georgia, providing enough food for 186,000 meals. Since the global pandemic, the Food Bank has seen significant increases in need for its services and has been working with various community and government partners to continue providing access to nutritious meals for food insecure neighbors.
Grant Thomas Discusses the Governor’s Office of Health Strategy & Coordination
Grant Thomas talks Governor’s Office of Health Strategy & Coordination and how they engage with partners and stakeholders across Georgia to improve healthcare for citizens. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
GRA Venture Program Reaches $2 Billion Milestone
More than $2 billion in venture capital has flowed to a portfolio of Georgia startup enterprises formed around university inventions, according to data released this month from the Georgia Research Alliance. The startups, all of which GRA helped to seed and shape since 2003, also showed a high survival rate:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia DOT Awards $105 Million in Construction Contracts in August
In August 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded a total of 7 projects valued at approximately $104,760,095. The largest single investment, worth approximately $4 million, was awarded to Comanche Construction of Georgia, Inc. This bridge rehabilitation project will include concrete overlay, edge beam replacement, joint replacement, painting, spall repair and corrections of settlement issue on six bridges located in Carroll, Cherokee, Floyd and Whitfield Counties. This contract, along with two other bridge rehabilitation contracts, represents 51 percent of the awarded funds.
Georgia High-school Graduation Rate Rises in 2022
Georgia's high-school graduation rate increased in 2022, rising to 84.1% – an all-time high since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law, and up from 83.7% in 2021. Georgia's graduation rate has increased by 14.4 percentage points since 2012. A total of 107...
Georgia DOT Study Shows $30 Billion in Commodities Arrive and Depart Georgia by Air Each Year
The Georgia Department of Transportation released its Statewide Air Cargo Study that provides a comprehensive review of the air cargo industry in Georgia. The study was conducted from July 2021 to September 2022 and was designed to identify current and forecasted air cargo activity to determine if new facilities or improvements to existing facilities are needed, and to estimate costs associated with the identified improvement needs.
Beloved Gas Station Chain Wawa Coming to Georgia
Wawa convenience stores and gas stations are coming to Georgia. The New Jersey-based business announced on Wednesday that they would open at least one store in the Peach State by 2024, with the potential for up to 20 stores "in the future." See more.
