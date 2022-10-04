Financial services professionals across the greater Atlanta area are helping put dollars to good use with the first-ever Food for All fundraiser to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The fundraising competition raised $46,510 to support the Food Bank and its mission of fighting hunger in metro Atlanta and north Georgia, providing enough food for 186,000 meals. Since the global pandemic, the Food Bank has seen significant increases in need for its services and has been working with various community and government partners to continue providing access to nutritious meals for food insecure neighbors.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO