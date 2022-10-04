Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Imminent harm to the public': State of Michigan suspends license of Novi Carvana vehicle dealer over alleged violations
While their slogan promises to ‘drive you happy,” officials with the State of Michigan accuse the Carvana vending machine of falling short on happiness and delivering big on violations.
kisswtlz.com
Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Suspects In Breaking and Entering Cases
Law Enforcement is searching for a suspect in a string of daytime breaking and entering attempts in Tuscola County. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, from September 19th to October 5th, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar Townships. In two of the incidents, the suspect or suspects entered through a basement window. In another, the latch on a garage door was pried open. Two other incidents did not result in entry, one of them because the homeowner was inside the residence. While the homeowner couldn’t ascertain race or sex, they describe the suspect as around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.
kisswtlz.com
Taymouth Township Shooting Victim Identified
A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Saginaw County Wednesday. Police investigating the incident say Nolan Haymon was killed inside his home in the 6000 block of Rathburn Rd. in Taymouth Township. Police responded around 10:00 A.M. and found a 30-year-old woman at the scene. She was initially detained for questioning, but was later released by police.
abc12.com
Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kisswtlz.com
13-Year-Old Midland Student Accused of Firearm Threat
A 13-year-old Northeast Middle School student has been taken into custody after School Resource Officers were informed of a possible threat made on Monday. The student allegedly made a threat involving the use of a firearm, but police say no firearm has been located and the student didn’t have access to any firearms.
3 juveniles arrested, firearms seized after reported threat at Mid-Michigan high school
Three students were taken into custody and one man is facing charges after police launched an investigation into a reported threat at Alma High School last week, officials announced.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with 7 felonies after string of thefts, break-ins across Oakland County
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is facing seven felony charges in connection with a string of thefts and break-ins across Oakland County. Waterford Township police said several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle one night in August. Among the stolen items were gift cards and credit cards, and investigators determined one of the gift cards had been used shortly after the theft.
The Oakland Press
Waterford man arrested on suspicion of series of thefts
Waterford resident Shawn Michael Degen has been arrested on suspicion of a series of thefts from cars and homes. Waterford police say they worked with Oakland County sheriff’s deputies and Michigan Department of Corrections officials to arrest Degen early Thursday, Sept. 29. The 34-year-old was taken into custody after...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man arrested for string of thefts after using stolen gift card
WATERFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 34-year-old Metro Detroit man was arrested and charged with home invasion and larceny after police traced the use of a stolen gift card to the suspect in August. Waterford police took Shawn Michael Degen into custody after he stole several items from an unlocked...
Lansing police identify man killed after allegedly firing at officers
Police said the shooting happened on the 800 block of Buffalo St. in Lansing.
Report of 2 shot in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Flint police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Police and rescuers responded to the 900 block of Root Street for the shooting. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available. More from MLive.
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said a 2020 election denier target has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the possible theft of personal information from election poll workers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKHM
Father and Son from Munith and a Milford Man To Face Charges In Plot To Kidnap Governor Whitmer in Jackson County Court
Jury selection is to begin to today in the trial of Joe Morrison, Pete Musico (Munith) and Paul Bellar (Milford). The three men are each charged with gang membership, providing material support for terrorist acts and felony firearm. The three men face up to twenty years in prison. All three...
56 alleged gambling machines siezed during raids by state investigators
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - Raids by state investigators netted 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits from gas stations in Wayne county and a storefront in the Flint-area.State investigators raided gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on September 28 and 29. The four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Investigations targeted alleged illegal gambling at gas stations located at 25845 Eight Mile Road, Redford Township, 8808 Pelham Road, Taylor, and...
1 hospitalized after vehicle strikes bicyclist in Clinton Township
One person remains hospitalized Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a bicyclist last night in eastern Macomb County, officials confirmed.
6,000 DTE customers without power in Clinton Twp. due to damage by animals, company says
According to DTE’s Outage Map, roughly 6,000 customers are in the dark after an unknown animal, possibly a pesky bird, damaged company equipment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lansing man charged with murder after Friday shooting
Gabriel Dixon, 28, has been charged in the Friday homicide of 24-year-old Arianna Reed.
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw Township Community School Board Candidate Forum to be Held Next Tuesday
The Saginaw Branch of the NAACP and the Ezekiel Project are hosting a virtual candidate forum October 11 for candidates to the Saginaw Township Community School Board. The election for the Board is one of the most contested races in Saginaw County in the upcoming November 8 election. There are 10 candidates running for two available seats. The forum will begin at 6:30 P.M. and will be live streamed for interested voters on the Saginaw NAACP and Ezekiel Project Facebook pages.
WILX-TV
Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dealership in Lansing was suspended Sept. 23 for reportedly violating several sections of Michigan’s vehicle code. According to the Michigan Department of State, MB Auto Connections - located on South Cedar Street - is in violation for altering and using fake registration and title assignments, failing to maintain odometer records, fraudulently selling vehicles, failing to submit proper sales tax, exceeding authority granted by license, failing to properly complete required paperwork and more.
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw Fire Department Participating in Fire Prevention Week
The week of October 9th through 15th is Fire Prevention Week. As part of this year’s awareness campaign, the Saginaw Fire Department will host their annual awards ceremony and open house Tuesday, October 11th. “We recognize citizens and firefighters that have performed above and beyond,” says Saginaw Fire Chief...
Comments / 0