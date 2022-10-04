Read full article on original website
Related
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw Fire Department Participating in Fire Prevention Week
The week of October 9th through 15th is Fire Prevention Week. As part of this year’s awareness campaign, the Saginaw Fire Department will host their annual awards ceremony and open house Tuesday, October 11th. “We recognize citizens and firefighters that have performed above and beyond,” says Saginaw Fire Chief...
kisswtlz.com
DTE, Consumers Energy Audited by Michigan Public Service Commission
The State of Michigan is putting pressure on DTE and Consumers Energy after recent storms resulted in lengthy power outages as well as the death of a 14-year-old girl from contact with a downed power line. The Michigan Public Service Commission, or MPSC, has ordered both energy companies to report...
kisswtlz.com
Crash Victim from Ohio Identified
The driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal crash last week has been identified. 54-year-old Damon Allen Frantz from Wooster Ohio was driving north on Gera road Thursday morning when his pickup collided with a Cadillac SUV that was stopped behind a dump truck at a stop sign. The pickup flipped end-over-end and hit the back of the dump truck. Frantz was the only fatality in the crash, and the drivers of the SUV and Dump Truck, both from Saginaw, were not seriously injured.
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw County Animal Control Warns of Facebook Scam
A scam is circulating involving Saginaw County Animal Care and Control. The organization says that Tuesday night its Facebook page was hacked and false advertisements were made regarding English and French Bulldog puppies. The fake ad included a link to a Google form asking for payment via Venmo or Zelle payment services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kisswtlz.com
Bay County Man Wins Fantsy 5 Jackpot
A man from Bay County is the winner of a Fantasy Five jackpot. On September 7, the man matched all five numbers from a ticket he bought at Larry’s Corner Lounge at 101 West Third Street in Pinconning. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, says a co worker suggested he might have won the big prize and to check his ticket. The player received a jackpot of more than $271,000. He says he plans on paying bills and saving the remainder.
kisswtlz.com
Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Suspects In Breaking and Entering Cases
Law Enforcement is searching for a suspect in a string of daytime breaking and entering attempts in Tuscola County. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, from September 19th to October 5th, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar Townships. In two of the incidents, the suspect or suspects entered through a basement window. In another, the latch on a garage door was pried open. Two other incidents did not result in entry, one of them because the homeowner was inside the residence. While the homeowner couldn’t ascertain race or sex, they describe the suspect as around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.
kisswtlz.com
EPA, EGLE Continue Cleanup Efforts at Velsicol Superfund Site
The Environmental Protection Agency and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), plan to start a new cleanup phase in the activities at the Velsicol Chemical Superfund site in Saint Louis, Michigan. This new phase consists of excavating approximately 100 thousand tons of contaminated soil from the...
kisswtlz.com
Man Charged in Alma High School Threats Case
An Alma man was arraigned on felony firearms charges stemming from a threat made against Alma High School students last month. 45-year-old Kory Woolsey is accused of felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. He has been linked in an investigation to three teens who made threats against the students. The threats were first disclosed to the OK 2 SAY tip line on September 22. Police searched Woolsey’s home and seized several firearms and ammunition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kisswtlz.com
Taymouth Township Shooting Victim Identified
A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Saginaw County Wednesday. Police investigating the incident say Nolan Haymon was killed inside his home in the 6000 block of Rathburn Rd. in Taymouth Township. Police responded around 10:00 A.M. and found a 30-year-old woman at the scene. She was initially detained for questioning, but was later released by police.
Comments / 0