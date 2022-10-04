Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Schenectady residents arrested for drugs, ghost gun
Two adults were sharing the residence with a minor at the time of arrest. The minor has been sent to stay with another family tonight. Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Williams was already on parole for a 2018 conviction for criminal sale...
WRGB
Three facing felony narcotics charges in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Three men face drug charges in Amsterdam, after police executed two search warrants Wednesday. According to the Amsterdam Police Department, the department and the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday October 5th at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
Amsterdam PD arrest three after drug raid
An active and ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics within Amsterdam lead to the arrest of three individuals. The Amsterdam Police Department/ Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday, October 5 at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
WNYT
Man convicted of criminal possession of a weapon
A 19-year old man has been found guilty in a shots fired incident in Albany. Amir McFadden was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon. This is in connection with an incident in July of 2021 that happened in the area of Orange and Robin Streets. Police say McFadden had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otsego PD arrest man after stolen car investigation
Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Dylan Rulison, 21 of Johnstown. Rulison was arrested following an investigation into a reported stolen car.
Albany PD convicts teen involved in 2021 gun incident
Albany County District Attorney announced on October 7, Amir McFadden, 19 of Albany was convicted of a crime regarding a gun incident back in July 2021.
Saugerties PD arrest man after domestic dispute
Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call on Main Street in Saugerties on October 6. The call was allegedly related to a domestic dispute.
WRGB
Fugitive task force arrests two in Schenectady on narcotics and weapons charges
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham in Schenectady for narcotics trafficking and gun possession, Friday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators seized approximately one-kilogram combined weight of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany police arrest woman on drug charges
Albany police arrested Denise R. Fruda, 59 of Athol on October 6. Police arrested Fruda on drug charges after being pulled over.
16-year-old sentenced in fatal Albany crash
A 16-year-old, whose name will not be released due to their age, was sentenced in connection to a fatal crash in Albany that happened in April. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said the 16-year-old was sentenced to two to six years in state prison for second-degree manslaughter.
Colonie Police: Domestic call nets handgun, arrest
An Albany man is in county lockup after Colonie Police say he choked and harassed someone at the Econo Lodge, located at 1630 Central Avenue.
WRGB
Warren County woman arrested on drug charges following Albany traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 59-year-old Warren County woman is facing charged after a traffic stop results in drug charges. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, Denise R. Fruda was stopped on Western Avenue in the City of Albany. Investigators say Fruda, who is accused of driving with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Corrections officer accused of DWI, leaving scene
A Schenectady man, who is also a New York State Corrections officer, is facing a DWI charge after police say he attempted to flee an accident scene.
Smullen wins lawsuit after December 2021 home invasion
Assemblyman Robert Smullen said Friday he was awarded a default judgment in Johnstown City Court for damages to his family home caused by Garrett Subik, 32, of Johnstown.
WNYT
Motorcyclist in deadly Lake George crash pleads not guilty
The man accused of driving a motorcycle while high and drunk and killing two people in Lake George went before the judge Friday. Anthony Futia pleaded not guilty to all charges. He’s still in a wheelchair, four months after the crash that killed Quinton Delgadillo and Jamie Persons. Investigators...
Anthony Futia appears in court, facing new charges
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of striking several pedestrians, killing two people, appeared in court, handcuffed and in a wheelchair. Futia is accused of hitting and killing 38-year-old Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo in a motorcycle crash. Investigators tell News10 Futia did not have a New York State license when […]
Alleged Hudson Falls arsonist faces new charges
A Hudson Falls man can add felony arson to his list of accusations after he allegedly torched a multi-unit apartment building on Maple Street Monday evening.
NYSP arrest three after car chase ending in Menands
On October 5, NYSP was involved in a pursuit of a stolen car ending in Menands. The chase resulted in three arrests.
WNYT
Whitehall man accused of breaking into seasonal homes
A Whitehall man is accused of breaking in to seasonal homes, and stealing things. Joseph Morehouse Jr. is charged with burglary, petit larceny, and criminal mischief. The Washington County sheriff stated that he and another man broke into two seasonal homes on East Green Pond Way in Hebron. The sheriff...
Colonie PD look to name alleged Price Chopper burglar
Detectives with Colonie Police are trying to put a name to the face of a man, who was allegedly caught stealing on a Price Chopper store's surveillance camera.
Comments / 0