Watervliet, NY

WNYT

Schenectady residents arrested for drugs, ghost gun

Two adults were sharing the residence with a minor at the time of arrest. The minor has been sent to stay with another family tonight. Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Williams was already on parole for a 2018 conviction for criminal sale...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Three facing felony narcotics charges in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Three men face drug charges in Amsterdam, after police executed two search warrants Wednesday. According to the Amsterdam Police Department, the department and the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday October 5th at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam PD arrest three after drug raid

An active and ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics within Amsterdam lead to the arrest of three individuals. The Amsterdam Police Department/ Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday, October 5 at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Man convicted of criminal possession of a weapon

A 19-year old man has been found guilty in a shots fired incident in Albany. Amir McFadden was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon. This is in connection with an incident in July of 2021 that happened in the area of Orange and Robin Streets. Police say McFadden had...
ALBANY, NY
Troy, NY
WRGB

Fugitive task force arrests two in Schenectady on narcotics and weapons charges

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham in Schenectady for narcotics trafficking and gun possession, Friday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators seized approximately one-kilogram combined weight of...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

16-year-old sentenced in fatal Albany crash

A 16-year-old, whose name will not be released due to their age, was sentenced in connection to a fatal crash in Albany that happened in April. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said the 16-year-old was sentenced to two to six years in state prison for second-degree manslaughter.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Motorcyclist in deadly Lake George crash pleads not guilty

The man accused of driving a motorcycle while high and drunk and killing two people in Lake George went before the judge Friday. Anthony Futia pleaded not guilty to all charges. He’s still in a wheelchair, four months after the crash that killed Quinton Delgadillo and Jamie Persons. Investigators...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Anthony Futia appears in court, facing new charges

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of striking several pedestrians, killing two people, appeared in court, handcuffed and in a wheelchair. Futia is accused of hitting and killing 38-year-old Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo in a motorcycle crash. Investigators tell News10 Futia did not have a New York State license when […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Whitehall man accused of breaking into seasonal homes

A Whitehall man is accused of breaking in to seasonal homes, and stealing things. Joseph Morehouse Jr. is charged with burglary, petit larceny, and criminal mischief. The Washington County sheriff stated that he and another man broke into two seasonal homes on East Green Pond Way in Hebron. The sheriff...
ALBANY, NY

