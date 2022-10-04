Read full article on original website
After a year on bottled water, Benton Harbor nears end of lead pipe removals
BENTON HARBOR, MI — Earleen Rodgers is looking forward to being able to turn on the faucet and use water from the tap again at her home on W. Empire Avenue in Benton Harbor, where, for the past year, she’s been relying on bottled water for drinking, cooking and brushing her teeth each day.
Kalamazoo puts sensors on employees to investigate source of toxic gas at treatment plant
KALAMAZOO, MI — In a shift of focus from one toxic chemical to others, the city of Kalamazoo has hired an industrial hygienist to help find the source of elevated levels of formaldehyde and other chemicals found at the wastewater treatment plant earlier this year. The city’s public services...
Kalamazoo factory will have to pay fine to resolve repeated air quality violations
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Graphic Packaging International factory in Kalamazoo is facing escalated enforcement from the state of Michigan that will include a monetary penalty to resolve, a spokesperson from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Michigan Department of...
Garage fire spreads to neighboring property in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo firefighters battled a garage fire that spread to another garage right next-door on Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the report of a garage fire on the 1200 block of Homecrest Avenue at 3:32 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste
Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
See inside old Michigan firehouse converted in multi-unit residence
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Sitting in the shadows of downtown sits a beautifully restored firehouse that recently landed on the market. The unique property that once housed the Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine No. 8 back in the early 1900s, has been transformed into a multi-unit residence.
Kalamazoo County justice facility construction faces 4-month delay
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The construction project to build the new justice facility in Kalamazoo County is facing an approximately four-month delay due to supply chain issues, County Administrator/Controller Kevin A. Catlin said. The project is now estimated to be completed, with the county taking full occupancy, in fall 2023, Catlin...
College instructor challenges police chief in Kalamazoo County board race
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Democrat and college instructor is facing a Republican who serves as an area police chief and village manager, in a race for a seat on the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. Republican Jeff Heppler and Democrat Luke Howell are competing in the upcoming Nov. 8 election...
LodgeHouse offers new permanent housing solution for Kalamazoo’s unhoused
KALAMAZOO, MI — “My outlook is bright now,” said Norwida Sweder, while standing in front of her new fully furnished apartment at Kalamazoo’s latest affordable housing development Friday. “I have a place for my belongings,” she said. “I know I’m not going to have to deal...
Old clothes, new stores: Secondhand shops pop up across Michigan
Janna Maris remembers spending her childhood hunting for clothes, toys and trinkets at the thrift shop. Her grandmother would hand Maris and each of her cousins a $5 bill, and whoever came back with the most clothes won. “I’ve been thrifting my entire life,” she said. Now 26,...
These Washtenaw County businesses unknowingly sold produce potentially contaminated with human waste
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an advisory urging consumers to throw away any produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens, since it may be contaminated with untreated human waste. During a routine inspection, MDARD staff discovered that Kuntry Gardens in...
See fall 2022 enrollment numbers for school districts serving Kalamazoo County
Kalamazoo Public Schools experienced a slight drop in enrollment this fall while Portage saw a slight increase, based on numbers collected Wednesday, Oct. 5, the state’s official student count day. Overall, it appears that public school enrollment has largely stabilized in Kalamazoo County, in the wake of the tumult...
More than 20 dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arriving in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 20 homeless dogs affected by Hurricane Ian are being flown to Kalamazoo this weekend. The Bissell Pet Foundation and Wings of Rescue teamed up to rescue the dogs from areas hit by the destructive storm in Puerto Rico and Florida. At least 137 people have died, and millions were left without power after the Category 4 Atlantic hurricane struck in late September.
Rescue mission plans ‘tiny home’ community in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As Mel Trotter Ministries works to reduce homelessness, the Christian rescue mission is eyeing a new strategy: tiny homes. The organization received approval this week from the Grand Rapids City Commission to begin work on Hope Village, a mixed-use development that would include the construction 16 tiny homes. Located near the corner of Garden Street SE and Division Avenue, the homes would each be between the size of 240-480 square feet.
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
Anti-LGBTQ wedding venue becomes first to be penalized under Grand Rapids’ 2019 law
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids wedding venue that shared its anti-LGBT wedding stance on social media is the first business to be penalized for violating the city’s Human Rights Ordinance. Broadway Avenue, a new wedding venue at 1140 Broadway Ave., posted on its official Facebook page...
Commissioner faces challenger in contest for Kalamazoo County board seat
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Democrat Anthony Bates, 50, and Republican John Gisler, 78, are competing in the upcoming Nov. 8 election to represent District 6 on the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. MLive has partnered with the nonpartisan League of Women Voters to publish a voters guide for candidates across Michigan....
Two people displaced by fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two adults were displaced after a fire Tuesday morning. A fire started at a mobile home in Americana Estates, near the intersection of Drake Road and Stadium Drive, before 6:32 a.m. Oct. 4, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Hundreds expected to participate in Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer’s
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Over 850 people are expected to participate this weekend in the annual Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which raises thousands of dollars for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and critical research. The walk, hosted by the national Alzheimer’s Association, is slated for...
