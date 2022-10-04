KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 20 homeless dogs affected by Hurricane Ian are being flown to Kalamazoo this weekend. The Bissell Pet Foundation and Wings of Rescue teamed up to rescue the dogs from areas hit by the destructive storm in Puerto Rico and Florida. At least 137 people have died, and millions were left without power after the Category 4 Atlantic hurricane struck in late September.

