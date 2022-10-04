Read full article on original website
binkster
5d ago
this location is no better than cherry street! it's a small store that closes at 6 or 7pm. it offers no public restrooms and there is no covered or sitting area. less crime but zero services for travelers
9
SOFTSEXYSUPREME
5d ago
I DO NOT WANT TO BELIEVE ANY OF THIS NONSENSE ALTHOUGH I KNOW IT'S TRUE! HERE WE ARE IN THE 21ST CENTURY WITHOUT A BUS STATION! WHAT IN THE 7 LAYERS OF hELL IS GOING ON HERE!? IT'S A TOTAL EMBARASSMENT FOR THIS CITY! IT CAUSES TROUBLE PURCHASING TICKETS, A SAFE WAITING INDOOR AREA, RESTROOMS, FOOD, WEATHER! WHAT A NIGHTMARE! 😡
3
Marc Lewis
5d ago
seems like some kinda scam since it's faaaar too small for a greyhound station. & all of what BINKSTER said is true! 🤦🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤔
2
