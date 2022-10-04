As noted, Andrade El Idolo was sent home before the October 5th edition of AEW Dynamite after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Not only have the two gone at it online, but Andrade recently has made several indications that he wants to leave AEW. The superstar himself has stated that his run with the company has been “difficult.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO