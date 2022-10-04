Read full article on original website
WWE Issues Brief Statement On The Passing Of Sara Lee
UPDATE: WWE took to Twitter earlier this evening to issue a brief statement on 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Lee passed away on Thursday at the young age of 30. You can check out WWE’s official statement below:...
Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”
Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
News On Liv Morgan, Big E, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, & More
WWE Superstars Big E, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze will be taking part in an autograph signing tomorrow at the Nerd Clothing booth at the New York Comic-Con:. Speaking of Big E and Tyler Breeze, they were the featured guests on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump.” You can watch the show below:
Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away At Age 30
Sara Lee, who won WWE Tough Enough back in 2015, has passed away at the age of 30. Earlier today, Lee’s mother Terri took to Facebook to announce that her daughter had passed away. Lee, whose legal name is Sara Ann Weston, won the 2015 edition of WWE Tough...
Seth Rollins Discusses His Relationship With Roman Reigns, Talks Vince McMahon
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on his relationship with Roman Reigns, his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his relationship with Roman Reigns: “Oh great. Yeah, yeah, yeah,...
Saraya (Paige) Medically Cleared To Compete By AEW’s Dr. Michael Sampson
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has reportedly been given the go-ahead to wrestle again. The former WWE Divas Champion was forced to retire in 2017 as WWE’s doctors didn’t clear her to perform in the ring as an active wrestler because of spinal stenosis. She would...
Big Time Wrestling Promoter Talks Convincing Ricky Steamboat To Come Out Of Retirement
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is stepping back into the ring when he teams with FTR to face off against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner that will be managed by Arn Anderson on November 27th for Big Time Wrestling. Steamboat previously retired...
The Updated WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Betting Odds
BetOnline has released the latest betting odds for this Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. You can check out the latest odds below:. Bianca Belair (c) -160 (5/8) Bayley +120 (6/5) WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Winner. Ronda Rousey -260 (5/13) Liv Morgan (c) +180 (9/5)
Smack Talk Podcast #566 – Extreme Rules 2022 Predictions
The content for this week’s playlist of Smark Out Moment SMACK TALK wrestling podcasts consists of the following videos:. Predictions for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event. Rundown of the most noteworthy news, gossip, rumors, current events and television recaps in WWE and AEW this week.
Tasha Steelz On Split With Kiera Hogan, Why Hogan Jumped To AEW, More
Tasha Steelz was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the Fire N’ Flava split, Kiera Hogan going to AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Fire N’ Flava split:. “Kiera and I, we talked...
Dutch Mantell Believes Anyone Who Beats Sami Zayn Will Be “Over”
During a recent appearance on the “Sportskeeda Wrestling” podcast, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter) commented on Sami Zayn’s ability to connect with the fans and how the crowd dynamic could inform matches involving Zayn. He said,. “If [Braun Strowman] beat up Sami Zayn, they’d go...
Tony Khan Admits AEW Has Had “Preventable” Setbacks
AEW President Tony Khan has said that some of the issues in the company may have been “preventable.”. In recent months, AEW has faced multiple setbacks, including injuries, reports of an unhappy roster, and the All Out media scrum fight. Speaking to Variety, Khan said that it was after...
The Updated Card For AEW Battle Of The Belts IV
We’ve got three big title matches announced for this Friday night’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV event, which will air on TNT following AEW Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Trent Beretta. AEW TBS Championship...
Sam Adonis, Brother Of Corey Graves Signs With MLW
Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, has become the newest member of the MLW roster. Fightful Select was the first to report that Adonis had signed, adding that “new and familiar faces” are also expected to be appearing for the company. Adonis, five years...
New Report Suggests Andrade El Idolo Is “Trying To Get Fired” From AEW
As noted, Andrade El Idolo was sent home before the October 5th edition of AEW Dynamite after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Not only have the two gone at it online, but Andrade recently has made several indications that he wants to leave AEW. The superstar himself has stated that his run with the company has been “difficult.”
PCO Calls Chris Jericho Winning The ROH World Title A ‘Genius Move’
PCO was a recent guest on the “Shining Wizards” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics, including joining Impact Wrestling and Honor No More. Additionally, the former Ring of Honor champion commented on Chris Jericho becoming ROH World Champion, and more. You can check out some...
MJF Hints At A Babyface Turn On AEW Dynamite
Is AEW actually turning MJF babyface? That certainly seemed to be hinted at during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After MJF defeated Wheeler Yuta in their singles bout to open the show, Yuta went for a handshake. It looked like MJF was actually about to shake his hand before Lee Moriarty from The Firm came out of nowhere to attack Yuta.
Mick Foley Praises Sheamus, Top 10 WWE NXT Moments, Seth Rollins Tweets
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is high on Sheamus’ 2022 run in WWE. The WWE legend took to Twitter earlier this week to praise the SmackDown Superstar. He wrote,. “Just a random acknowledgment of the amazing year @WWESheamus is having. Banger after banger after banger!”. The Brawling Brutes...
Several People Were ‘Frustrated’ By Sammy Guevara & Andrade El Idolo Online Argument
As we previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a heated exchange on Twitter over the weekend. This led to a physical confrontation between the two men at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. According to a report from Fightful, the interaction online...
