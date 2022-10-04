ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

MassLive.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Charlestown graduation day shooting

A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that disrupted the Charlestown High School graduation ceremony in June, police say. Austilino Pereira, 21, of Dorchester was arrested at approximately 10 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Boston Police Department. Pereira was arraigned on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm and unlawful Possession of ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

East Boston man arrested for allegedly assaulting Lyft driver at Wonderland MBTA station

A 30-year-old East Boston man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a Lyft driver at Wonderland MBTA station. According to a news release from the MBTA Transit Police Department, the victim went to the station at approximately 1:27 a.m. Saturday to pick up a single female passenger. When he arrived, however, he saw two passengers, a man and a woman, who got into the car.
BOSTON, MA
Woburn, MA
Woburn, MA
MassLive.com

‘This is a robbery, honey’: Man indicted for Harvard Square bank robbery

A Boston man is charged with the May robbery of a TD Bank in Cambridge blocks away from Harvard Square, federal officials said. According to the United States Attorney’s office, Jalonni Shabazz, 40, walked into the bank just before 1 p.m. on May 2, a Monday, and passed a note to the teller requesting “all of the money.” When the teller asked if he would like to make a deposit, Shabazz replied, “this is a robbery, honey,” court records stated.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston

At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Two cars set ablaze in Boston, police seeking suspect

Adam Kavanewsky didn’t realize the car on fire belonged to him. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, he woke up to loud sounds going off outside his apartment building, the smell of smoke, and his relatively new SUV ablaze with flames, he told NBC Boston. Boston police say that another vehicle only a block away also went up in flames Thursday morning in a pair of suspicious fires around South Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Agents search Woburn restaurants in "human smuggling investigation"

WOBURN – Federal agents searched a pair of Woburn restaurants for several hours on Tuesday and charged a father and son who own the businesses with human smuggling.Agents could be seen inside The Dog House Bar & Grill on Main Street and entering Taste of Brazil a few doors down. Investigators wearing gloves removed boxes of papers and wrapped up computers during the search.Homeland Security told WBZ-TV that investigators "executed federal search and arrest warrants at several residences and businesses in Woburn."Restaurant owners Jesse James Moraes and his son Hugo Giovanni Moraes are charged with "encouraging and inducing an alien...
WOBURN, MA
MassLive.com

Two dead after tow truck rear-ends SUV on I-93 in Boston Saturday night

Two women are dead and another man is seriously injured after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tow truck on I-93 in Boston Saturday night. According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, the two women, identified as Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were riding in the back seat of the 2007 Lexus RX 400H, which was operating as a ride-share vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer

A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
AYER, MA
whdh.com

Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
WOBURN, MA
