WOBURN – Federal agents searched a pair of Woburn restaurants for several hours on Tuesday and charged a father and son who own the businesses with human smuggling.Agents could be seen inside The Dog House Bar & Grill on Main Street and entering Taste of Brazil a few doors down. Investigators wearing gloves removed boxes of papers and wrapped up computers during the search.Homeland Security told WBZ-TV that investigators "executed federal search and arrest warrants at several residences and businesses in Woburn."Restaurant owners Jesse James Moraes and his son Hugo Giovanni Moraes are charged with "encouraging and inducing an alien...

WOBURN, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO