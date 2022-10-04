Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
Related
Fourth suspect arrested in Charlestown graduation day shooting
A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that disrupted the Charlestown High School graduation ceremony in June, police say. Austilino Pereira, 21, of Dorchester was arrested at approximately 10 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Boston Police Department. Pereira was arraigned on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm and unlawful Possession of ammunition.
East Boston man arrested for allegedly assaulting Lyft driver at Wonderland MBTA station
A 30-year-old East Boston man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a Lyft driver at Wonderland MBTA station. According to a news release from the MBTA Transit Police Department, the victim went to the station at approximately 1:27 a.m. Saturday to pick up a single female passenger. When he arrived, however, he saw two passengers, a man and a woman, who got into the car.
Friday night fight at Carter Playground leads to seven arrests
A chaotic scene at Boston’s Carter Playground Friday evening led to the arrests of seven individuals after a fight allegedly broke out among a group of teenagers, police said in a statement Saturday afternoon. Officers were patrolling the area around the playground just after 6 p.m. during a football...
Cameron Cartier pleads guilty to kidnapping of man he believed to be informant
A Buzzards Bay man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to his role in a violent kidnapping of a man he believed to be a government informant giving intel on a Cape Cod heroin trafficking ring, the United States Attorney’s Office said. Cameron Cartier, 28, pleaded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-cop Daniel Whitman pleads guilty to gun violations, bank fraud
A former Tyngsborough police officer who was attempting to open a multimillion-dollar shooting range with foreign investments pleaded guilty to bank fraud and violations of the National Fire Arms Act on Thursday. Daniel Whitman, a 37-year-old Salisbury man, was arrested in January 2021 and indicted by a grand jury in...
Man and woman found dead with gunshot wounds in Kingston home
A man and a woman were found dead in a Kingston home Sunday, according to a report by CBS Boston. A family member reported the man and woman, both 45, dead in the Elm Street home Sunday morning. Both had apparent gunshot wounds. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz told...
‘This is a robbery, honey’: Man indicted for Harvard Square bank robbery
A Boston man is charged with the May robbery of a TD Bank in Cambridge blocks away from Harvard Square, federal officials said. According to the United States Attorney’s office, Jalonni Shabazz, 40, walked into the bank just before 1 p.m. on May 2, a Monday, and passed a note to the teller requesting “all of the money.” When the teller asked if he would like to make a deposit, Shabazz replied, “this is a robbery, honey,” court records stated.
bpdnews.com
Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston
At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing hunter from Quincy found dead in Cohasset after 12-hour search
A hunter from Quincy was found dead near a Cohasset pond on Sunday after a 12-hour search. Joseph Whooley, 56, was reported missing by family members Saturday evening after he did not return from a hunting trip, according to a post by Cohasset Police Department. A 12-hour search by police...
Mass. is number 2 in US for hate flyers from white supremacist groups; How officials here are fighting back
White nationalist organizations and hate groups in the New England area have made their presence known since the start of the year — holding protests, posting flyers, and displaying banners that have left officials in Boston and around the state working to combat intimidation and racist messaging. Massachusetts residents...
Two cars set ablaze in Boston, police seeking suspect
Adam Kavanewsky didn’t realize the car on fire belonged to him. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, he woke up to loud sounds going off outside his apartment building, the smell of smoke, and his relatively new SUV ablaze with flames, he told NBC Boston. Boston police say that another vehicle only a block away also went up in flames Thursday morning in a pair of suspicious fires around South Boston.
Agents search Woburn restaurants in "human smuggling investigation"
WOBURN – Federal agents searched a pair of Woburn restaurants for several hours on Tuesday and charged a father and son who own the businesses with human smuggling.Agents could be seen inside The Dog House Bar & Grill on Main Street and entering Taste of Brazil a few doors down. Investigators wearing gloves removed boxes of papers and wrapped up computers during the search.Homeland Security told WBZ-TV that investigators "executed federal search and arrest warrants at several residences and businesses in Woburn."Restaurant owners Jesse James Moraes and his son Hugo Giovanni Moraes are charged with "encouraging and inducing an alien...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Father, son arrested in alleged human smuggling operation after authorities raid Woburn restaurants
WOBURN, Mass. — A father and son are facing criminal charges in connection with a human smuggling operation after authorities raided a pair of restaurants that they own in Woburn on Tuesday morning, officials said. Federal and local officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police...
Police in New Hampshire city stop 147 drivers in 5-hour span amid crackdown on excessive speeding
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in one New Hampshire city stopped nearly 150 drivers in a span of five hours on Wednesday in an effort to crackdown on excessive speeding, officials said. Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua pulled over 147 drivers, more than half of whom were traveling...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
Two dead after tow truck rear-ends SUV on I-93 in Boston Saturday night
Two women are dead and another man is seriously injured after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tow truck on I-93 in Boston Saturday night. According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, the two women, identified as Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were riding in the back seat of the 2007 Lexus RX 400H, which was operating as a ride-share vehicle.
Father and son charged with human smuggling in Massachusetts
A father and son that own two restaurants in Woburn have been arrested and charged with human smuggling.
New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer
A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
whdh.com
Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0