ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Comments / 0

Related
more1049.com

City of Sheldon Awards Bids for Water System Improvements

Sheldon, IA (KICD) — A pair of contractors have been selected to upgrade the city of Sheldon’s water system. The city council selected Hulstein Excavating for the pipeline portion of the project, as they were the lowest of the seven bidders at $564,315. Along with upgrading the over...
SHELDON, IA
more1049.com

Several Local Communities Awarded State Grants For Rural Development Projects

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– Several local communities have been named recipients of state grants aimed to help advance innovative rural development initiatives. The cities of Hartley and Rolfe will each receive 20 thousand dollars towards projects to expand on existing trail systems while the City of Okoboji will use the same amount of money to turn dead trees into a series of sculptures depicting nature and the history of the Iowa Great Lakes Area for both residents and tourists to enjoy.
HARTLEY, IA
more1049.com

Petoberfest Fundraiser Returning To Spencer With Different Venue

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Fall season is all about celebrating the harvest with Octoberfest and People for Pets in Spencer is using that idea as a fundraiser this weekend. Heather Story tells KICD News the fun will all take place on Saturday but at a different venue than in the past.
SPENCER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spencer, IA
Education
City
Spencer, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Traffic
more1049.com

Algona Man Charged With Arson

Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona man has been charged with arson following what was deemed a suspicious fire on his property earlier this week. Online court records show a criminal complaint against 63-year-old Darrell Miller was filed by the Algona Police Department on Wednesday after firefighters were called to put out a blaze in the 900 block of North Minnesota Street Monday evening.
ALGONA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy