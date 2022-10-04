Des Moines, IA (KICD)– Several local communities have been named recipients of state grants aimed to help advance innovative rural development initiatives. The cities of Hartley and Rolfe will each receive 20 thousand dollars towards projects to expand on existing trail systems while the City of Okoboji will use the same amount of money to turn dead trees into a series of sculptures depicting nature and the history of the Iowa Great Lakes Area for both residents and tourists to enjoy.

