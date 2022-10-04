Read full article on original website
City of Sheldon Awards Bids for Water System Improvements
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — A pair of contractors have been selected to upgrade the city of Sheldon’s water system. The city council selected Hulstein Excavating for the pipeline portion of the project, as they were the lowest of the seven bidders at $564,315. Along with upgrading the over...
Several Local Communities Awarded State Grants For Rural Development Projects
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– Several local communities have been named recipients of state grants aimed to help advance innovative rural development initiatives. The cities of Hartley and Rolfe will each receive 20 thousand dollars towards projects to expand on existing trail systems while the City of Okoboji will use the same amount of money to turn dead trees into a series of sculptures depicting nature and the history of the Iowa Great Lakes Area for both residents and tourists to enjoy.
Dickinson County Joins Operation Green Light In Support of Local Veterans
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Those passing by the east side of the Dickinson County Courthouse will see a slight change in lighting early next month as the county joins Operation Green Light to show support for local veterans. Dickinson County Veterans Affairs Administrator Jenny Bengs says others in the...
Petoberfest Fundraiser Returning To Spencer With Different Venue
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Fall season is all about celebrating the harvest with Octoberfest and People for Pets in Spencer is using that idea as a fundraiser this weekend. Heather Story tells KICD News the fun will all take place on Saturday but at a different venue than in the past.
Algona Man Charged With Arson
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona man has been charged with arson following what was deemed a suspicious fire on his property earlier this week. Online court records show a criminal complaint against 63-year-old Darrell Miller was filed by the Algona Police Department on Wednesday after firefighters were called to put out a blaze in the 900 block of North Minnesota Street Monday evening.
