Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Memorial for William Gernon at Bellarmine Oct. 8
Submitted by Andie Gernon, Will’s Mom. William “Will” Gregory Gernon was born September 21, 1972, in Stuttgart, Germany to Dr. William H. and Norma Andrea “Andie” Gernon. Will died Sept. 2, 2022 doing what he loved most—riding his motorcycle on the Angeles Crest Highway north of Los Angeles, California.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Road Roundup
City of Lakewood announcement. This week a contractor performed emergency repairs on 112th Street SW between Holden Road SW and Butte Drive SW to improve the roadway. Due to the high traffic volume from the Washington Boulevard SW detour the roadway deteriorated, needing to be patched. The city authorized an emergency contract to fix the road.
The Suburban Times
Voice Your Support for the Camping Ordinance Today
Tacoma Business Council announcement. This coming Tuesday, Oct. 11 the City Council will vote on Ordinance 28831. That law would prohibit unsanctioned encampments within 10-blocks of temporary shelters. Act now to show your support for this Ordinance. The deadline for written comments is Monday, October 10 at 5 pm. Click here to email your comments to the City Clerk.
The Suburban Times
Shred Event October 8
Pierce County social media post. A shred event (Pierce County Public Works Central Maintenance Facility, 4812 196th St E, Spanaway, WA 98387) is coming to Spanaway this Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the truck is full! Only documents containing sensitive information, such as bank account or social security numbers, need to be shredded. Find additional events at http://PierceCountyWa.Gov/Shred.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
Representation matters
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. We are in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month, where we recognize and celebrate the incredible contributions of the Hispanic culture and community to our nation. In Pierce County, two people who exemplify those contributions are Councilmember (CM) Paul Herrera and Deputy Ernest Cedillo. I’m thankful for both their service and leadership at Pierce County, and for inspiring young people – especially Latino kids – to aim for a career in public service.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library System Board to proclaim Friends of Libraries Week
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees October Board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m., the Boardwill sign a proclamation to recognize National Friends of Libraries, discuss current Lakewood Pierce County Library services and other issues.
The Suburban Times
Angel donor makes 84th Season at Lakewood Playhouse
Lakewood Playhouse announcement. It has been an exciting few weeks at Lakewood Playhouse and we have several announcements to make. We’ll start with a wonderful story of generosity and community support. We were recently left an endowment by Grace and William Meikle. As you may already know, our theater...
The Suburban Times
Notice: Puyallup Biennial Budget Public Meetings
City of Puyallup announcement. The City of Puyallup City Manager has completed and placed on file in the Office of the City Clerk the 2023-2024 preliminary biennial budget. This budget may be examined by any taxpayer on the City of Puyallup website at www.cityofpuyallup.org. The City Council will review and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Suburban Times
Brand New Tommy Bahama Shirts – A St. Vinnies Bargain
My wife Peg and I love to visit St. Vinnies South 56th Street in Tacoma. You never know what’s you’ll find. On this Thursday trip I was thrilled to save over a hundred dollars. They have a great selection of brand-new men’s shirts by Tommy Bahama for only a fraction of the original price (some had tags showing $134.00 each). There were several styles . . . most have college names on them. I considered both the maroon Texas A&M and the Johns Hopkins shirts. In the end, I chose the Hawaiian version from Hopkins. I may go back for one of the Texas A&M ones or look at some of the other offerings as well.
The Suburban Times
Shaw Road Section Closure October 10-14, 2022
City of Puyallup announcement. Starting on Monday, October 10, 2022, Puyallup Public Works contractors will be repairing and restoring a section of Shaw Road between Manorwood Dr and 33rd Ave SE. Both north and southbound lanes near that section will be closed through Friday, October 14 (weather permitting). Drivers will need to use alternate routes during the closure. Detour signs will be posted throughout the closure. Please see the attached detour route map. Since Shaw is a major connection point for commuters, we encourage all drivers to use other routes that week.
The Suburban Times
Student Rate Available for Write in the Harbor
Tacoma Community College announcement. What: “Write in the Harbor” Conference: Dream It, Write It!. Student Rate: $45 (Must have a valid email address from a Washington state college) Registration: Register Online. Write in the Harbor, TCC’s annual writers’ conference, returns to an in-person format at TCC Gig Harbor...
The Suburban Times
Friends of the Library Book Sale
City of Puyallup announcement. Find a great book at an even greater price! From 10 am – 4pm on Saturday, October 22nd the Friends of the Library will have an assortment of books and DVDs for sale. Proceeds from the sale are used to fund library programs and activities. C’mon down, bargain hunters!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager October 7 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) October 7 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
City of DuPont seeks Municipal Agency Applications
City of DuPont announcement. Citizens of DuPont Washington are invited to apply to vacant or soon-to-be expiring positions on the Planning Commission, Tree Advisory Commission, or Park and Recreation Commission. Serving on a municipal agency as a commissioner is one way members of the public can volunteer and get involved with their city government. These bodies serve mostly in an advisory capacity to the City Council, but some also hear appeals, provide expertise, advocate, receive public concerns, or establish, review and enforce policies and regulations.
The Suburban Times
Do you walk or bike around Lakewood?
City of Lakewood social media post. Do you walk or bike around Lakewood? We want to hear from you! We’re updating our plan that outlines where sidewalks and bike lanes should go in the city and public input is an important part of this process. Find the survey at http://lakewoodnmsurvey.com.
The Suburban Times
Classy Chassis Haunted Car Wash – Have a Terrifyingly Clean Time, Support Kids
Submitted by Classy Chassis. The legendary Classy Chassis Haunted Car Wash is returning to our community again. Car wash owner Corey Campbell and his team invite you to come out and enjoy a thrilling drive-through experience of spooky characters, music, special effects, laser lights and illusions – and drive away with a clean and shiny car. Plus, feel great knowing a portion of your ticket purchase benefits Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Seeks Technical Support for Tacoma’s Small and Micro-Businesses
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – In ongoing efforts to address the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 and pre-existing structural barriers faced by Tacoma’s small and micro-businesses, the City of Tacoma has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for strategic partners who can provide culturally competent technical assistance to enhance outcomes in three core areas: financial literacy, credit repair, and digital literacy. This technical assistance should be structured to take businesses to a more expert level of understanding than cohort-based programs or training modules provided by local and regional providers.
The Suburban Times
S. 11 Street between MLK Jr. Way and S. L Street closure is scheduled for restoration and crosswalk work as early as October 10th
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future: Daniela Montoya
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Harrison Preparatory School senior Daniela Montoya. Daniela joined Harrison Prep in 2020 as a sophomore and did not speak English fluently. She did not let language or the COVID-19 pandemic hold her back from becoming a beloved leader at Harrison Prep.
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Town Administrator October 7 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s October 7 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Comments / 0