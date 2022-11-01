Black Friday Xbox controller deals 2022: everything we expect to see in November

It's officially the month of Black Friday Xbox controller deals, which means anyone on the hunt for a new set of buttons should be eagerly eyeing up those shelves. We're expecting heavier discounts to start landing over the next few weeks, before culminating in the full sales extravaganza on November 25. Whether you're after a premium, super customizable gamepad or a spare third party solution, there's sure to be discounts across the full price range this year. That's perfect whether you're upgrading or simply picking up some extra buttons for your collection. This year, we're expecting to see the likes of Thrustmaster, Razer, Turtle Beach and, of course, Microsoft battling it out for the best value offers - and that means excellent discounts for us. Finding the right gamepad for the right price can be a little tricky when the heat is on, though.

That's where we come in. We've been keeping a close eye out for the best Xbox Series X controllers of the year. That means we know exactly which models will be offering up the best value in this year's Black Friday Xbox controller deals, but also how much you should be paying for them. That's because we've been tracking cheap Xbox controllers for years now, so we know exactly what a good deal looks like and exactly where to find it.

That's why we're rounding up everything we expect to see from this year's sale right here. Amongst Black Friday Xbox deals , controllers are some of the hottest items on the shelves, so whether you're chasing a record low price or a high-value bundle offer you can bet there will be plenty of choice.

When will Black Friday Xbox controller deals start?

Black Friday Xbox controller deals are due to officially land on November 25. However, we are expecting to see these discounts actually arriving from the start of Thanksgiving week onwards. That's when we saw the brightest discounts hit the shelves last year, but sales will starting from as early as this month.

Where will the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals be?

We will be covering the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals right here as they come in. However, of course, we know who are the likely players in this game. The below retailers will be the ones to check out for all of this year's Black Friday gaming deals .

US:

Amazon: should always be your first stop for gaming peripherals

Best Buy: always has stock, regularly has discounts

GameStop: the gaming retailer has strong stock levels of all pads

Newegg: the PC-focused store has a decent variety of Xbox gear in stock

Walmart: store collection and masses of stock - a solid option



UK:

Amazon: remains the best starting point for gaming controllers

Very: regularly has great levels of choice for gaming peripherals

Currys: the place to go for a great variety of gaming tech and gear

Argos: sometimes offers same-day delivery on items and decent prices

John Lewis: might surprise us with stock and deals on the big day

Box: growing in stature as a retailer worth visiting for any gaming tech

Ebuyer: known for PC parts, but still offers a bunch of console gaming gear

What to expect from Black Friday Xbox controller deals 2022

But let's start from the top. The Elite Series 2 controller is always the one to look out for during sales events. Its list price is still $179.99 so anything below that is still technically a deal - though its recent price has generally seen it available for around the $150 mark in the past couple of months. This, and the new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core will be the biggest splashes this year, offering premium fine-tuned controls for what we're hoping will be a fraction of the original price. The latter Elite Series 2 Core model saw a modest $12 discount in Amazon's second round of Prime sales this October, bringing the $129.99 MSRP down to $117 via a coupon. That's the only saving we've seen so far, but we're holding out hope for something a little stronger in November. We'd put the Core version at $109.99 and the full-fat Elite Series 2 at $139.99 this year.

Razer's Wolverine line of Xbox controllers are also definite strong contenders for price cuts this year. The Razer Wolverine V2 and the Wolverine V2 Chroma are our top contenders this year, pitched at $99.99 / $149.99 respectively. The cheaper model has dropped as low as $55 in the past, but recent sales have been teetering between $69 and $89. An optimistic estimate is $59.99 here, but we're more likely to see prices $10 more than that in November.

The Chroma model adds an extra $50 to that price point straight out the gate, but did make its way to $99.99 for the first time this year. That was a quick summer flash sale, and we're more accustomed to $129.99 sale prices here, but we're still looking for a sub-$100 cost in this year's Black Friday Xbox controller deals.

The world of Turtle Beach is a significantly cheaper one, but the Recon Controller isn't shy of a discount. You won't see as heavy a saving here - the gamepad comes in at $59.99 already. However, that cost has been giving way to $44.99 frequently in the last few weeks - a price point that encroaches on the stripped back React-R model ($39.99). We'd expect to see this $45 cost return in November and would recommend grabbing the Recon over the React-R if such a discount does occur. We will be looking out for price drops on that cheaper model, but it's already a bargain buy and we haven't seen any discounts yet.

Then of course we have the classic Xbox Core controller. We haven't seen the $59.99 gamepad drop back to its first Black Friday price of $39.99 since 2020, with sales sticking closer to $45 in the years since then. Even last year's Black Friday Xbox controller deals didn't improve on that standard sale price. We could be optimistic and hope for that extra $5 off here, but realistically we're likely looking at $44.99 again this year.

Last year's best Black Friday Xbox controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt | $59.99 $49.99 at Walmart

Save $10 – Walmart was running solid discounts on official Xbox Series X controllers, across many of the variant colorways including Electric Volt and Pulse Red .

Xbox Wireless Controller – Daystrike Camo Special Edition | $69.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 – Same great modernised design, only now it's in a special edition controller. Boasting compatibility with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and iOS devices, this controller in the limited Daystrike Camo color was fantastic value for money, with Best Buy offering $15 off as part of an early Black Friday promotion.

PDP Wired Xbox controller | $34.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

Save $7 – This Officially licensed Xbox controller from PDP came in at a great price in the Revenant Blue color. It's a wired gamepad that can also connect to the free PDP Control Hub App, which you can use to remap buttons, configure the triggers, and programme in the audio-altering functionality of the D-pad.



PowerA Fusion Pro Wired controller for Xbox One | $79.99 $43.99 at Best Buy

Save $36 - If you can't afford an Elite Series 2 controller but like the idea of having the additional suite of buttons and customisation, then consider this alternative from PowerA. While it's branded for Xbox One, it'll also work on Series X. The PowerA Fusion Pro will give you a competitive edge at a competitive price at Best Buy.

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro | $160 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The best ever price on maybe the best ever Xbox Series X controller (so far?). The latter is subjective but the former is absolutely objective - this was a bargain price and the best way to get a seriously versatile Xbox and PC controller into your setup.



Razer Wolverine Ultimate Wired controller | $159.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 – While it might have been designed for Xbox One, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate is a fantastic controller with functionality supported across PC and Xbox Series X. This pad boasts optimized ergonomics, interchangeable parts, and colorful Chroma lighting – classic Razer.

Last year's best Black Friday Xbox controller deals in the UK

Xbox Wireless Controller – White | £ 54.99 £49.85 at Amazon

Save £5 – The official Xbox Series X controller was discounted at Amazon. With updated grips, triggers, and battery life, the Xbox Series X controller is undoubtedly among the best Xbox controllers available.

Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller | £160 £149.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - While certainly not the cheapest we had ever seen the premiere controller this was still a useful saving for anyone looking to get their hands on the controller sooner rather than later and be safe in the knowledge that they saved cash.

Razer Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller | £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - The Razer Wolverine V2 controller had never been this cheap before - previous sales only ever offered up a £64.99 sales price here. That meant you were getting an excellent Xbox controller alternative and strong value for money all in one.



