MLB

WTOP

Sports on TV for Monday, October 10

ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal. GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla. USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest. TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds. 6 a.m. TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA...
NFL
WTOP

Today in Sports History: Wambsganns: unassisted triple play.

1920 — The Chicago Cardinals play to a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Tigers in their first American Professional Football Association game. The game is held at Cubs Park, later renamed Wrigley Field. 1920 — Cleveland Indians Bill Wambsganns completes an unassisted World Series triple play. 1936 —...
NFL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in the playoffs

With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later.
MLS
WSB Radio

Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation

The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details.
TAMPA, FL
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — SAN FRANCISCO: OT Trent Williams, DL Arik Armstead, DT Javon Kinlkaw, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, TE Tyler Kroft, S Tarvarius Moore, RB Marlon Mack. CAROLINA: WR Laviska Shenault, WR Rashard Higgins, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, S Xavier Woods, LB Frankie Luvu, OL Cade Mays, TE Stephen Sullivan.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WNCT

Manoel scores in each half, Red Bulls top Charlotte 2-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored a goal in each half and the New York Red Bulls closed out the regular season with a 2-0 victory over FC Charlotte on Sunday. The Red Bulls (16-11-8), who snapped a two-game skid, entered the match having already qualified for the playoffs for a 13th straight season. […]
MLS
WTOP

Commanders are at a loss after falling short vs. Titans

LANDOVER, Md. — The Commanders’ 2022 season may effectively be over. The fact that October isn’t even halfway over speaks to how poorly things are going for Washington. On Sunday, Ron Rivera’s club fell to the Titans 21-17. The loss marks the franchise’s fourth-straight and knocks the team even further behind in what’s a very competitive NFC East.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Jets activate LT Brown from IR, place RT Mitchell on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated left tackle Duane Brown from injured reserve Saturday, a big boost to an offensive line hit by several injuries. The 37-year-old Brown had been on IR since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. He was cleared to practice this week and the Jets had until 4 p.m. to activate him in time to play against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
WTOP

Smith-Marsette’s late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTOP

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Interims go 4-0; Alabama misses Bryce

Maybe making a coaching change less than halfway through the season isn’t such a terrible idea. After an unprecedented spate of early season firings, teams with interim head coaches went 4-0 this weekend in major college football. “We went from trying not to lose and now we’re learning how...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MLB
Baseball
Sports
WTOP

Stock Report: Commanders performance leaves season on verge of collapse

LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders came into Sunday’s contest in desperate need of a win but later proved incapable of that accomplishment. In a sleepy affair that saw both quarterbacks get beat up but the game come down to the final play, the Titans proved too much for a Commanders team now reeling with a 1-4 record and a short week coming. This 21-17 loss hurt. A lot.
WASHINGTON, DC

