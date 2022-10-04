ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’

By Joseph Salvador
 5 days ago

The Sooners are 3–2 and have given up a 96 combined points in their last two games.

There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.

“You’re not going to the Big 12 title game,” Knight said on The Field of 12 After Dark podcast. “It is a failed season already in Norman, if you ask me.”

Knight played for Oklahoma from 2012 to ’15 before he transferred to Texas A&M. While with the Sooners, he was named MVP of the 2014 Sugar Bowl, leading the team in an upset of defending national champion Alabama. Knight would go undrafted in 2017 but signed briefly with the Cardinals and Falcons. He never played a in an NFL game.

The 28-year-old specifically was upset with Venables and his defensive woes. The new coach has a history on the defensive side of the ball and was the defensive coordinator for Clemson before moving to Norman. The Sooners have lost their last two games and given up a combined 96 points in the two contests.

“You’ve got the best defensive mind in college football, arguably, and you’re not making adjustments with the guys that you have,” he said.

For more Oklahoma coverage, go to All Sooners .

J stinson
5d ago

Haters are gonna hate ,whinners are gonna whine. so what. I'm a long time sooner fan and this is a brand new team with brand new coaching staff I didn't expect the world this year Riley didn't recruit well he knew he was leaving OU amd wanted those players at usc.., Brent gets to build for next year, now if we have this problem next year it's a whole different story.

Mark Mills
5d ago

A failed quarterback who left the program because he couldn't contend with the new guy really doesn't have room to talk.

