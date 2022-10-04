ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

I build robots for NASA. I face avalanches, poisonous gases, and even live volcanoes to test my inventions — it's dangerous, but I love it.

By Claire Turrell
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6FF7_0iLRbHJt00
Kalind Carpenter.

Kalind Carpenter

  • Kalind Carpenter, 41, is a robotics engineer at NASA in Pasadena, California.
  • Carpenter builds space robots that climb ice walls and dive into extraterrestrial oceans.
  • He's tested robots in Antarctica and also carried them into Mount St. Helens' live volcano.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Kalind Carpenter , a 41-year-old robotics engineer from Pasadena, California, about building robots for NASA. It has been edited for length and clarity.

I remember the first day I walked through the doors of NASA and I was shown the building where the Moon rovers were born. I was hooked.

I studied industrial and product engineering at Arizona State University and then started a master's program in mechanical engineering at California State University in 2010. California State partnered with NASA, which meant during my master's I was given the chance to be a researcher on a NASA-backed project for 18 months.

Before my master's was complete, I was working as an engineering intern for NASA in Pasadena. Without CSU-LA's relationship as a NASA research center , I wouldn't have had these opportunities. I cried with joy when I was accepted. Now, I work in NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Over the last 8 years, I've helped create robots

I represented ASU in gymnastics, and this skill has helped me think of all the different ways I can make robots balance and move. I worked on the Puffer , a robot for Mars that inflates on location — its tractor-like tires help it roll and climb over steep surfaces. I also worked on the Ice Worm , which was a robot that can climb iced walls, and I helped create a robot that's designed to find life in the ocean of one of Saturn's moons.

One of the best perks of working for NASA is being able to see missions come to life. NASA attracts an amazing group of individuals from around the world, and being able to interact with people that you deeply respect is another huge perk — the launch parties are also a plus.

The most memorable party was the landing party for Mars 2020, during the pandemic, when the Perseverance Rover landed on the Red Planet. It was February 18, 2021, right around Mardi Gras so there were colorful hats everywhere. There were VIP groups, limos, and press, but the strangest thing I can remember is when my colleague and I had to give a presentation on EELS in a huge auditorium later that day. We wore two of the hats so that everyone could see us on stage.

The Pasadena lab works for years on different iterations of one robot and seeks out the most extreme environments on Earth to test its robots to the limits. I've sent my robots to Antarctica, mapped out volcanic fissures in Hawaii, and used Rainbow Basin and the Pisgah Crater in the Mojave Desert as a Mars analogue.

One of my most challenging trips for NASA was in July 2021

I went into the glacier caves of Mount St. Helens volcano. Mount St. Helens is so dangerous that parts of it are off-limits to the public . On May 18, 1980, Mount St. Helens erupted with 500 times the force of the Hiroshima bomb. Now, just a handful of glacier-cave explorers and scientists visit the cave each year to look for signs of future eruptions.

While they're doing their research, we enter the cave with them and test the robots. We chose this network of ice caves filled with steam vents as an analogue for Enceladus, one of the moons of Saturn. Enceladus also has water-vapor vents, but they geyser out into space to make one of the rings of Saturn. I worked with a team to create the articulated Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor (EELS) robot, which looks like a string of beads and adapts to the undulating terrain. It's designed to dive into one of the vents on this moon and explore the ocean below.

When we're working in Mount St. Helens, we face rockslides, avalanches, opening crevasses, and poisonous gases. I've been a caver since I was a teenager. For this expedition, NASA protocol required us to hike many of the peaks around Southern California, including Mount Whitney, for physical and environmental training. We also had to do CPR and hypothermia training, and the mountain-safety team provided helicopter, rope, and ice-safety training on site.

On this expedition, we camped on the glacier at the top of the volcano, but a spate of warm weather melted the glacier under the tents. We had to constantly dig new flat areas where we could pitch the tents.

While we were teaching the robot how to find new life on other planets, it helped us potentially find new life on Earth

Our goal for this expedition was to test the payload of the EELS. We manually fed the robot samples of dirt and ice from inside the caves so it would learn what to do when it reaches Enceladus. When we ran the samples through a digital holographic microscope, we found single-cell creatures, about 1/100th the thickness of a hair, swimming.

Our expedition into the cave also helped us test which sensors were able to make accurate maps of this environment. Ice reflects light and lasers differently than rocks and plants, and water vapors make it hard to see as well.

It will take 12 years for the spacecraft to reach Enceladus from Earth, but it will take EELS just 90 minutes to send its findings back to Earth. It's our hope that the Orbilander flight in 2038 will carry an EELS robot.

When I was 4 years old, I used to look up at the nights' sky above my parents' farm and dream of being an astronaut

When I was eight, I asked for my bedroom to be wallpapered with pictures of the planets, and by the time I was 10 years old, I was building Lego space bases, robots, and spaceships.

I still dream about the Moon, but now I'm also thinking about the ocean world and moons that lie throughout our solar system. I know the technologies being built will help us on Earth to fight climate change, produce sustainable power, and increase food safety and security.

At the same time, as a robotics engineer for NASA, I also aim to inspire more four-year-olds to pursue their dreams and bring a better future.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action

SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026

The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot

We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Volcano, CA
State
Hawaii State
IFLScience

How Cold Is Outer Space?

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you were in space without protection? Aside from the obvious lack of oxygen and slowly choking, you will also be subjected to extreme temperatures which might not kill you altogether, but might make your final seconds in the universe very unpleasant. There...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanches#Robotics#Csu#Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Ingram Atkinson

The 'unsolved' mystery of seemingly peculiar lines puzzled archaeologists for years

Imagine seeing lines that stretch several miles long and fascinating images and no way to explain it. The Nazca Lines are an ancient series of geoglyphs located 30 miles south of Lima, Peru. The figures depict animals, humans and gods in a variety of poses. The lines were made by the Nazca culture between 400 BCE and 700 CE (about 2000 years ago). They were laid down over several centuries, with some being created within a few decades and others taking hundreds of years to complete. As they were laid down, they exposed light-colored rocks underneath while removing the dark surface stones that once covered the area. Although some local geoglyphs resemble Paracas motifs (such as the one pictured here), scholars believe that these particular images were created by different people from those responsible for other nearby sites such as Chan Chan and Cahuachi.
tatler.com

What is the ‘incurable addiction’ of high society?

Dressed in their finest tweeds and vintage waders, 14 men and women pose for a photograph. Behind them, the glorious river Alness. You could be forgiven for thinking this was a shoot, apart from one critical detail: the lady taking the pictures (me) had not been threatened with a lawsuit should any of them find their way to the internet.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Technology
Freethink

Paradox-free time travel is “logically” possible, say physicists

Science fiction requires its fans to suspend their disbelief, and there’s no greater ask in that department than when trying to enjoy a time travel story. Writers twist their plots into Gordian knots to explain how time travel could logically work in their futuristic worlds. When the simplest explanation is, it probably doesn’t.
TRAVEL
Business Insider

Business Insider

657K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy