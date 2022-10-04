ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL star LeGarrette Blount apologizes after being involved in crazy brawl at youth football game

By Jim Sheridan
 5 days ago
SUPER BOWL winner and former NFL star LeGarrette Blount has apologized for his role in a fight during a youth football game.

The ex-Patriots running back, 35, played nine seasons in the NFL and won three Super Bowl rings.

Former NFL star LeGarrette Blount is now a high school coach Credit: Getty Images - Getty
The former Eagles and Patriots star has apologized for his role in a fracas at a game this weekend Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Blount hung up his boots in 2020 with 56 career rushing touchdowns and over 6,300 yards on the ground.

Since retirement, he's heading into junior coaching in Arizona.

Police responded to an alleged fracas between adults at an under-12 football game at Williams Field High School in Gilbert this weekend.

According to TMZ, Blount - who was coaching the CYFC Gators - took exception to something that was said during post-match handshakes.

The former Oregon Ducks star reportedly charged across the field to confront someone on the opposite touchline.

A fight broke out as punches were thrown, with Blount restrained by members of his coaching team.

And now the former pro has apologized for his role in the melee, saying he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

Writing on Twitter, Blount said: "[October 3] video footage was sent to TMZ in regards to my actions at a football game this past weekend.

"Unfortunately the video shared does not display all off the details and events that transpired.

"Regardless of that, I take full responsibility for my part in it and for putting myself in this situation.

"I apologize to all of my players and parents and also to the players and parents on the other team.

"As a leader, coach, father and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable.

"I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth."

The fight was over by the time Gilbert Police arrived, with no injuries reported.

Authorities say the case investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

