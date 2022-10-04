The Iowa Utilities Board has set a date of December 13th for oral arguments to be made regarding the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon capture pipeline. The proceeding will be held to allow those that are interested to provide input regarding the location of the proposed pipeline, local land use, and injury to property and compared to safety issues subject to federal jurisdiction. The oral argument will begin 15 minutes following the monthly public Board meeting in the Iowa Utilities Board Hearing Room in Des Moines. Anyone that wishes to participate in the oral argument must file briefs by November 10th.

