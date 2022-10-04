Read full article on original website
IUB Sets Oral Argument to Discuss Safety Jurisdiction on Proposed Summit Carbon Pipeline
The Iowa Utilities Board has set a date of December 13th for oral arguments to be made regarding the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon capture pipeline. The proceeding will be held to allow those that are interested to provide input regarding the location of the proposed pipeline, local land use, and injury to property and compared to safety issues subject to federal jurisdiction. The oral argument will begin 15 minutes following the monthly public Board meeting in the Iowa Utilities Board Hearing Room in Des Moines. Anyone that wishes to participate in the oral argument must file briefs by November 10th.
Gleneva Grace Lorenzen, age 86, of Arthur
Gleneva Grace Lorenzen, age 86, of Arthur, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove, Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Silver Creek United Methodist Church of Galva, Iowa. Pastor Nancy Peterson will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Galva East Township Cemetery of Galva, Iowa.
Doug C. Cook – age 74, of Pocahontas
Doug C. Cook – age 74, of Pocahontas, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home in Pocahontas, Iowa. Funeral Services: 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Hope United Methodist Church in Havelock, Iowa, with Pastor K officiating. Burial: Washington Cemetery near Havelock, Iowa. Visitation: 4-6...
Spencer Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit and Collision
No injuries occurred from a vehicle pursuit and collision in Spencer early this (Fri) morning. Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton reports that around 2am this (Fri) morning, the department attempted to make a traffic stop in the 100 block of East 24th Street for careless driving. The driver, 21-year-old Dakota Thomas of Spencer, initially stopped for police, but then attempted to flee, and ended up driving through several business properties in the North Highway Boulevard area of Spencer. The pursuit ended when Thomas abruptly stopped his vehicle, which caused a collision with the pursuing patrol vehicle. The vehicle Thomas was driving became disabled in a ditch in the 29-hundred block of Highway Boulevard.
Newell Fonda Rolls on Senior Night
Newell Fonda's senior night was no contest, as the Mustangs pounded Glidden Ralston 62-6. The Mustangs led 49-0 at the end of the 1st half, as they scored touchdowns on all five of their 1st half possessions, which took them a total of 12 plays. Ryan Greenfield accounted for five touchdowns, and scored in all three phases. Greenfield caught touchdown passes of 41 and 29 yards from Mason Dicks, had a 43 yard rushing touchdown, a 44 yard punt return for a score, and also a 12 yard pick-six on defense.
