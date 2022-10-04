ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Man accused of breaking into greenhouse, stealing truck

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCaEK_0iLRYy9X00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man turned himself in Monday morning after police say he broke into a greenhouse and stole his boss’s truck last week.

Police were called to Carano’s Greenhouse after an employee told police that Richard Bloomingdale, 57, broke into his place of work early Friday morning.

Browns cut safety, bring back familiar face

Officers said that $350 in cash was stolen from Bloomingdale’s boss’s office as well as a red 2003 Ford F150 truck. Police said that security footage shows him rummaging through the boss’s office.

Photos of the business and paused security footage were provided to detectives.

Reports said that Bloomingdale could not be found at his home. Officers found a note inside the home that reads, “to all I left behind, ask [redacted] why.” The note was logged as evidence by police.

Local man sentenced in drug case tied to cartel

Reports said that Bloomingdale turned himself into Boardman Police Department on Monday around 11:30 a.m. Bloomingdale is charged with grand theft as well as breaking and entering.

He is in the Mahoning County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Property Crime#Ford#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Boardman dad accused of pulling knife on son jailed on multiple charges

A usually quiet Boardman neighborhood became the scene of police search recently, which ended with an arrest by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. According to a Boardman Police report, officers were called to a home on Rosehedge Drive late Monday to investigate a report of a fight between a father and son involving a knife.
ellwoodcity.org

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On September 24, at approximately 6:43 p.m., PA State Police were dispatched to a known address on Beaver Street, Wampum Borough, for a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, both parties involved, Sharon Norris, 43, and Justin Norris, 45, were separated. One individual was treated at the scene for a minor head injury. Further investigation led to both parties receiving charges of harassment and disorderly conduct will be filed through MDJ 53-3-01. SIMPLE ASSAULT:
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WKBN

Man sentenced for running over victim’s foot in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who police said ran over the foot of another man after an argument over a minor traffic accident was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a year in prison. Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence to James Koehn, 40, of Warren, who pleaded guilty […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Police: Boy, 12, died from injuries after Akron funeral procession crash

Tymar Allen, the 12-year-old Akron boy killed after a vehicle crashed during a Thursday funeral procession, died from injuries sustained in the crash, police told FOX 8 Friday morning. A 6-year-old who was critically injured in the crash — which was followed by gunfire — is still in critical condition, police said.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

50K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy