nbc11news.com
Dry conditions for the valleys, showers for the mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Little has changed over the weekend as our valleys remain dry, and we see plenty of sunshine with little to no cloud cover. In terms of temperatures, they have fluctuated but only by a few degrees. Today, Grand Junction and Montrose remained close to yesterday, staying in the mid to lower the 70s. In the San Juans, scattered showers have made their presence, which will continue throughout the remainder of the day before approaching the nighttime hours.
nbc11news.com
Beautiful conditions persist for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions remain beautiful across the Western Slope. Most of the San Juans remained dry with a light patchy shower in spots, but most storm activity concentrated near the four corners region. For the valleys, conditions have stayed dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures have remained in the mid-70s for Grand Junction and lower 70s for Montrose.
nbc11news.com
Seasonable temperatures and mountain showers through this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As our forecast is evolving with next week’s storm system, it looks drier and drier for us. There’s still a small chance for some rain, but it may be more rainy over along the Front Range as opposed to here on the Western Slope.
nbc11news.com
A beautiful weekend ahead for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction had another passing shower during the morning hours before dry conditions, and partly sunny skies started to settle in during the afternoon. Down south near the San Juans and in Montrose county, scattered showers with pockets of heavier rainfall have impacted the area for the afternoon hours leading into the evening. Scattered showers are still possible for our other valley locations for the evening hours and throughout the remainder of the day.
nbc11news.com
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early hours on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a Budget van carrying lemonade and other items was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50 near 19 Road when it rolled. At approximately 3 a.m., the van began leaving the roadway when the driver overcorrected,...
nbc11news.com
Christmas Tree Permits available soon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Although the Christmas season is still a few months away, permits to cut your own Christmas tree on the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will soon be available for purchase. Permits will be available on October 13, 2022. Purchasers are asked to thoroughly...
nbc11news.com
Art Festival Weekend in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, the Art Festival took over Main Street. Over 60 local artists got a chance to share their art with the community. The Artist Expo included live demonstrations, interactive art, and the installation of 19 new “Art on the Corner” sculptures from regional artists.
KRQE News 13
Animas Valley Balloon Rally to host 33 hot air balloons in Durango
If you are not tired of hot air balloons yet, you can continue seeing them next weekend in Durango, Colorado. The Animas Valley Balloon Rally (AVBR) is a community-based hot-air balloon show located in Durango. Free to the public, it consists of three balloon mass ascensions, three glows, and free tethered balloon rides for children, a fun time for the whole family.
nbc11news.com
STATION ALERT: KKCO is now back on the air.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Service has been restored to all KKCO stations. The broadcast is being run from a lower-power backup transmitter, and viewers may have issues getting a signal lock or experience quality issues. If you do, try scanning for channel 11.11 for better signal reception. Viewers still...
Electric Semi-truck Rolling Through GJ
Nikola's electric semi-truck requires no fuel and very little maintenance, so why don't we already see these trucks all over the I-70?
Police Looking for Colorado Music Festival Bandits
When you think of the often quiet mountain town of Telluride, Colorado, you typically don't associate it with crime. Telluride is known for being a sort of upper-class getaway for celebrities, a ski town, and the host of huge musical events like the Blues and Brews Festival. However, a recent...
This Colorado town ranks as 1 of best fall vacation getaways
If you are looking for a fall getaway in Colorado, look no further. A town in our state was just named as being one of the best places for a fall getaway.
valleynewslive.com
Cooperstown man missing in Colorado
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Cooperstown, who recently moved to Colorado, is missing after going into the mountain range in La Plata County. David Lunde went to run a part of the La Plata Enchilada on Saturday, and hasn’t been seen since. Six days later,...
ouraynews.com
Rockslide rattles Ouray
It was a bad dream that roused 14-year-old Conner Scott before dawn. It was an even worse reality that sent him and his 9-year-old brother, Teagan, scrambling from their bunk bed. A rockslide sent boulders of all sizes tumbling down the cliffs on the west side of Ouray early Monday morning, damaging three homes at the 4J+1+1 Trailer Park and destroying Police Chief Jeff Wood’s unmarked patrol…
ouraynews.com
State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital
Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 7-9
COLORADO, USA — The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest and pumpkin, fall and harvest celebrations. Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.
Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall
According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
Mountain town fire destroys family-owned restaurant in Colorado
According to a press release from San Juan County's Office of Emergency Management, a structure fire destroyed a local home and business in the Colorado mountain town of Silverton in the early hours of Wednesday morning. On October 5 at about 3:30 AM, the San Juan County Volunteer Fire Department...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
nbc11news.com
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a shooting that took place at the Fishin’ Hole, an adult skilled gaming business. Aaron Frost, age 18, of Grand Junction, CO has been arrested and taken to...
