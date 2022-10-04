ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

KRON4 News

Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
OAKLAND, CA
TheDailyBeast

Could This Profile Help Catch California Serial Killer?

Six dead and one survivor. One grainy piece of surveillance footage. The trail of death left by a suspected serial killer in Stockton and Oakland, California, has left these communities on edge. Now, the victims’ families and city residents are looking for answers.The Daily Beast spoke to three experts on serial killers about who the Stockton killer might be, why he is killing, and how he might be caught.All agree that the killer is likely local or very familiar with the Stockton area, plans out his crimes, and intentionally chooses vulnerable victims.Enzo Yaksic, author of Killer Data: Modern Perspectives on...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

One dies in early-morning Berkeley shooting

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a shooting that happened in downtown Berkeley in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Police first reported the incident around 1:35 a.m. and members of the public were asked […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4

1 person killed, 3 others wounded after overnight shooting in Berkeley

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/saturday-morning-berkeley-shooting-being-investigated/. 1 person killed, 3 others wounded after overnight …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/saturday-morning-berkeley-shooting-being-investigated/. ‘It’s scary:’ Oakland leaders address recent violence …. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Fog blocks view of Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco. KRON4's Gayle...
BERKELEY, CA
RadarOnline

Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area

Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
STOCKTON, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 6, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee with connections to Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Luis Lepe, 34. Lepe has a criminal history that includes DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, carry a concealed firearm, false imprisonment with violence and burglary. Lepe has...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘num’

Salvador Debudey Jr. was hunting for food when he was ambushed and killed by a man police believe to be a serial murderer in Stockton, California. On August 11th, the murder happened outside a flower store that was owned by Debudey’s uncle. According to William Debudey, Debudey, a burgeoning musician and artist better known to his friends and family as Sal, had gone by the house the day before to say hello.
STOCKTON, CA
psychologytoday.com

Sniper Serial Killers' Narrow Range of Motives

The Stockton serial killer fits a rare pattern. We can look to earlier serial shooters to consider a motive that might help to anticipate his next move. Armed with information on a possible motive, cops can form a viable strategy. We typically think of serial killers as offenders who murder...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road has been ID'd

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say the man was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. He was later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 38 year old Andre Bryson, of Sacramento.Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Shot Woman Says Stockton ‘Serial Killer’ Could Have Been Stopped

OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died following a collision in Stockton Thursday night, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and Monterey Avenue. According to police, medical personnel that responded to the incident attempted life-saving...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4

Gunshots fired during catalytic converter theft in Berkeley

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/police-catalytic-converter-thieves-shoot-at-berkeley-man/. Gunshots fired during catalytic converter theft in …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/police-catalytic-converter-thieves-shoot-at-berkeley-man/. Man takes to social media to help clean up open-air …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Son of Oakland homicide victim speaks out. Blue Angels gear up for Fleet...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
OAKLAND, CA

