OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
Six dead and one survivor. One grainy piece of surveillance footage. The trail of death left by a suspected serial killer in Stockton and Oakland, California, has left these communities on edge. Now, the victims’ families and city residents are looking for answers.The Daily Beast spoke to three experts on serial killers about who the Stockton killer might be, why he is killing, and how he might be caught.All agree that the killer is likely local or very familiar with the Stockton area, plans out his crimes, and intentionally chooses vulnerable victims.Enzo Yaksic, author of Killer Data: Modern Perspectives on...
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a shooting that happened in downtown Berkeley in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Police first reported the incident around 1:35 a.m. and members of the public were asked […]
What to Know: Possible Serial Killer Tied to Stockton, Oakland Homicides
Northern California authorities are on the hunt for a possible serial killer following the shooting deaths of six people in Stockton and Oakland dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in the two cities, which are about 70 miles apart, police said. Here's...
One person has died after a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a Sept. 28 carjacking of an elderly couple at the Antioch BART station, the BART Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police said the same suspects were involved in a fight Thursday on an Antioch-bound train at the Walnut Creek […]
1 person killed, 3 others wounded after overnight shooting in Berkeley
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/saturday-morning-berkeley-shooting-being-investigated/. 1 person killed, 3 others wounded after overnight …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/saturday-morning-berkeley-shooting-being-investigated/. ‘It’s scary:’ Oakland leaders address recent violence …. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Fog blocks view of Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco. KRON4's Gayle...
Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area
Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested a man this week in connection with an attempted robbery of an armored Brinks truck last month. The incident from Sept. 23, at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard, left one person dead and two people injured. Trevon Johnson, 27, of Vallejo, has been charged...
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee with connections to Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Luis Lepe, 34. Lepe has a criminal history that includes DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, carry a concealed firearm, false imprisonment with violence and burglary. Lepe has...
Sister of Oakland homicide victim tied to Stockton serial killings speaks out
Juan Miguel Vazquez Serrano, shot and killed in East Oakland last year, is the first known victim of an apparent serial killer who's on the loose after fatally shooting five other people in Stockton in recent months. The victim's sister says her brother was kind and would help others.
Salvador Debudey Jr. was hunting for food when he was ambushed and killed by a man police believe to be a serial murderer in Stockton, California. On August 11th, the murder happened outside a flower store that was owned by Debudey’s uncle. According to William Debudey, Debudey, a burgeoning musician and artist better known to his friends and family as Sal, had gone by the house the day before to say hello.
The Stockton serial killer fits a rare pattern. We can look to earlier serial shooters to consider a motive that might help to anticipate his next move. Armed with information on a possible motive, cops can form a viable strategy. We typically think of serial killers as offenders who murder...
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say the man was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. He was later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 38 year old Andre Bryson, of Sacramento.Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene.
Shot Woman Says Stockton ‘Serial Killer’ Could Have Been Stopped
OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
STOCKTON, Calif. — A majority of the victims inStockton's serial killings are Hispanic men, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officials say seven shootings, six in Stockton and one in Oakland, have been connected by ballistic testing so far. Five of the victims who were killed were Hispanic men.
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died following a collision in Stockton Thursday night, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and Monterey Avenue. According to police, medical personnel that responded to the incident attempted life-saving...
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/police-catalytic-converter-thieves-shoot-at-berkeley-man/. Gunshots fired during catalytic converter theft in …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/police-catalytic-converter-thieves-shoot-at-berkeley-man/. Man takes to social media to help clean up open-air …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Son of Oakland homicide victim speaks out. Blue Angels gear up for Fleet...
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of 21-year-old Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez is searching for answers after learning his death is being connected toserial killings in Stockton. Seven known shootings from April 2021 to late September 2022 were linked through ballistics tests, Stockton police said. Of those shootings, Hernández...
