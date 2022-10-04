ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Lake Erie ferry company adds new vessel to its fleet

OHIO — Island living comes with its own set of challenges, like how to travel to and from the mainland. The Mary Ann Market is the newest ferry in the Miller Boat Line fleet. The ferry is 140 feet long and can accommodate a maximum of 600 passengers. It...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
spectrumnews1.com

First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), according to a statement from The White House. She’ll visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner.” It is not...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy