Read full article on original website
Related
Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
Thrillist
Hurricane Ian Carved 12-Foot Cliffs Into These New Jersey Beaches
Although Hurricane Ian mainly hit the Carolinas and Florida, some of its repercussions were felt further north too, including on New Jersey's beaches. The high tides and intense ocean activity brought by Ian led to the creation of some dramatic cliffs across New Jersey's beaches. Beach erosion impacted the New Jersey coastline and—in some points in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island—the resulting sand cliffs now stand 10-12-foot-high, James Sferra, the recycling coordinator in the public works department, told NJ.com.
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
New Jersey drivers, is this a thing you do with dead deer?
I had never seen this before my commute to work on Wednesday and I can’t stop thinking about it. I was driving to work on Route 195 when I found myself behind a car with a strange attachment. Full disclosure: this whole instance happened so fast and I’m admittedly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. New Jersey is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to Amish homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Atlantic City's Borgata Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
This New Jersey Bakery Takes The Cake! Just Look At These Works Of Art
We are all looking to impress when we host a special occasion, aren't we? You may just want to be the bell of the ball at someone else's event too! Well, showing up with a cake like this is how you do it!. These are some of the cutest and...
This Bucks County Inn Is Known For Its Delicious Food and It’s Beautiful Waterfront Ambience
The local inn is a popular spot for locals and visitors.Image via iStock. Of all the inns in Bucks County, one sticks out among the others because of its food, service, and amazing location on the waterfront. Frank Quattrone wrote about the inn for Bucks County Magazine.
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
RELATED PEOPLE
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New Jersey's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
2 New Jersey towns make list of 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Find out why.
Fortune Well has come out with their rankings of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, and a couple of New Jersey towns made the list.
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New Jersey
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
People Swear By These "One-Ingredient Wonder" Popcorn Toppings, And After Trying 16 Of Them Myself, I'm Entirely Hooked
"It adds a new rich layer of flavor — like getting fresh, movie theater popcorn hot with butter, but BETTER. It almost adds a caramelized quality to the flavor. It's hard to put into words, but I can guarantee that it's delicious. I don't think I can settle for plain buttered popcorn ever again."
IN THIS ARTICLE
PepsiCo Celebrates Black Culinary Innovators Through Restaurant Residency Program In Las Vegas
PepsiCo has launched a restaurant residency program to celebrate Black culinary innovators. The post PepsiCo Celebrates Black Culinary Innovators Through Restaurant Residency Program In Las Vegas appeared first on NewsOne.
This delicious recipe for lo mai gai is from the kitchen of Lucas Sin
From the kitchen of Lucas Sin, this recipe for lo mai gai is delicious and well worth the effort. Lucas swears by using a rice cooker but if you don't have one, we found the perfect solution: an Instant Pot. To make sticky rice using an Instant Pot, place a steamer basket in the pot with 1 cup of water and rice. Cook the rice for 12 minutes, then let it release pressure naturally for 12 minutes. Remove the lid, put a clean towel between the lid and the pot, and let the rice sit for 15 minutes. — Food52.
N.J. royalty Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi spotted together at popular Jersey Shore ice cream shop
Two of the world’s biggest rock stars were in the same place Wednesday afternoon. It wasn’t a recording studio or a concert venue. It was a Jersey Shore ice cream shop. Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, two of New Jersey’s favorite sons, were spotted together at Jersey Freeze in Freehold.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 1