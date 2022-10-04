ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle

Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Mike Hart gets update from Jim Harbaugh that will make Michigan football fans relieved

Michigan football fans received a scare when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the field. Hart, who reportedly suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Indiana Saturday, was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Mike Hart that will leave fans relieved. Here’s the update, via Michigan football’s Twitter account.
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels

Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs

Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

7 Patriots takeaways after Week 5 win vs. Lions

The New England Patriots improved to 2-3 on the season with a strong all-around performance on Sunday, shutting down the Detroit Lions 29-0. With that said, here are seven Patriots Week 5 takeaways from the brilliant win. 7. Bailey Zappe fever is upon us The Patriots’ rookie quarterback held his own in his first career […] The post 7 Patriots takeaways after Week 5 win vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Dolphins’ Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out vs. Jets after passing concussion tests

The Miami Dolphins lost Teddy Bridgewater on the very first play from scrimmage during their Week 5 clash against the New York Jets. Bridgewater gave up a safety and sustained both a head injury and an elbow injury on the play, and was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson on the next drive. Bridgewater did not return to the game despite clearing concussion protocols, and now it’s been revealed why he stayed out of the contest. Per Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater was ruled out due to the new adjustments made to the concussion protocol amid the controversial injury to Tua Tagovailoa.
ClutchPoints

‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans

When the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, there was high expectation that he would continually deliver for the team in crucial moments of games. This was far from the case in the Commanders’ Week 5 home clash against the Tennessee Titans. After failing to take advantage of pivotal […] The post ‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Somehow, the team lost that game on Friday night 6-3. It’s hard to point to one specific reason for why the Cardinals imploded in the ninth. And it doesn’t seem […] The post Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Seahawks fear Rashaad Penny suffered a serious injury vs. Saints

The Seattle Seahawks’ worst fear on Rashaad Penny may have just come true. Penny sparked a lot of concerns on Sunday afternoon after he left the Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints with what seemed to be a leg injury. During a timeout early in the third quarter of the contest, he was […] The post Seahawks fear Rashaad Penny suffered a serious injury vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
