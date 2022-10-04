Read full article on original website
The Verge
You can get the Google Pixel Buds Pro for their lowest price ever at Wellbots
While everyone is distracted by the recent announcement of the Google Pixel 7 lineup and the Pixel Watch, Wellbots has quietly provided The Verge Deals with an exclusive discount on the charcoal, fog, and lemongrass colorways of the Google Pixel Buds Pro. Normally $199.99, you can grab a pair of the delicious-looking earbuds for just $159.99 when you use the code VERGE40 at checkout — the best price yet. The Pixel Buds Pro are a massive improvement over the standard Pixel Buds, thanks to their enhanced reliability, multipoint Bluetooth support, and improved battery life. While the mic quality could be better and it lacks support for lossless audio, the Pixel Buds Pro remain an excellent choice for noise-canceling earbuds at this price point. Read our review.
The Verge
Amazon, Target, and Best Buy are throwing in up to $200 in gift cards when you buy the Pixel 7
Google only just announced its new Pixel 7 phones yesterday, but we’re already seeing some terrific preorder deals on them. Right now, Amazon and Target will give you a $100 store gift card when you buy the Pixel 7 unlocked for its full retail price of $599, while the Google Store will also give you a $100 gift card if you choose them instead. You can also get $200 in store gift cards when you purchase the unlocked Pixel 7 Pro for $899 from Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and the Google Store, which is also its full price. Just be mindful that you won’t receive the phones until after they officially release on October 13th.
The Verge
Meta’s flagship metaverse app is too buggy and employees are barely using it, says exec in charge
Meta’s VR social network Horizon Worlds — the company’s flagship “metaverse” app — is suffering from too many quality issues and even the team building it isn’t using it very much, according to internal memos obtained by The Verge. In one of the...
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
What to expect from the Microsoft Surface launch event
We’re crawling ever closer to finding out what new products will be announced at Microsoft’s Surface event, set to take place on October 12th at 10AM ET. Microsoft’s Surface range encompasses phones, laptops, hybrid 2-in-1 tablets, and desktop computers, so there’s a good variety of hardware that could make an appearance.
The Verge
EA’s new PC app is here to replace Origin
EA’s new PC app, designed to replace its Origin platform, is now available to download, the company announced on Thursday. This new app is designed to offer a “faster, more reliable, and more streamlined gaming experience,” according to EA’s blog post, with features like automatic game downloads and background updates.
The Verge
Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps
Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
The Verge
Apple could bring USB-C to AirPods and Mac accessories by 2024
Apple’s preparing to adopt USB-C charging across its line of AirPods and Mac accessories within the next couple of years, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The purported shift away from Lightning comes as the European Union looks to mandate USB-C charging on new smartphones, tablets, and headphones released in the region in late 2024. While the legislation still hasn’t yet been signed into law, it received approval from the European Parliament last week.
The Verge
Google’s getting rid of its standalone Driving Mode dashboard
Google’s shutting down Driving Mode, its standalone Assistant-powered dashboard that offers quick access to audio controls, contacts, navigation, and other shortcuts while you’re on the road, according to a report from 9to5Google. The feature, which Google first announced at I / O in 2019, wasn’t officially launched until last year, but now Google’s sunsetting it on November 21st.
The Verge
The PC market needs another reinvention — is Microsoft’s Surface up for it again?
It’s easy to forget now, but Microsoft’s first Surface was a huge risk. By diving into the PC market, Microsoft was competing with its Windows partners. By combining laptop and tablet, it was trying to create an entirely new device category. And by designing new software for Arm-powered Windows computers, it was betting that the mobile era would change the way laptops work and the way people use them.
The Verge
DC Universe Infinite launches Ultra tier so you can read new comics sooner
DC’s adding a new Ultra tier to its Universe Infinite comic book subscription service that lets you digitally read comics just one month after they hit store shelves (via Gizmodo). The new tier launches on Monday at an introductory price of $99 / year, but this price only lasts until November 28th and DC doesn't specify how much it will cost after that.
The Verge
The iPhone 14 keeps calling 911 on rollercoasters
The iPhone 14’s new Crash Detection feature, which is supposed to alert authorities when it detects you’ve been in a car accident, has an unexpected side effect: it dials 911 on rollercoasters. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the feature has had law enforcement sent to amusement parks on numerous occasions after mistaking a thrill ride’s twists, turns, and hard braking for a real emergency.
The Verge
Samsung and AMD’s profit slump suggests industry trouble for chipmakers
The downturn in the chip industry started in the summer months, as crypto crashes caused blockchain miners to flood the market with previously hard-to-find graphics cards. Almost overnight, demand eased up and caused graphics hardware prices to drop by almost half. Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang admitted in August that the company made too many graphics cards that now it has to sell them for less money. But Nvidia isn’t alone in this mess.
The Verge
Meta’s making it easier to report bugs in its Horizon VR app
Meta has updated Horizon Worlds, its main virtual reality / “metaverse” app, to make it easier to report bugs. If you see something going wrong while using the app, you can now press and hold the A, B, X, and Y buttons on your controllers to bring up the “report a problem” window, where you can also attach a screenshot showing what went wrong.
The Verge
No Man’s Sky 4.0 trailer shows off streamlined UI and new relaxed mode
Sci-fi adventure No Man’s Sky makes its debut on the Nintendo Switch today, and alongside that launch comes the next major update, bringing the game up to version 4.0. Dubbed “Waypoint,” it’s the 21st free update for the game (it’s available across all platforms, not just the Switch), and it includes a number of notable features like a streamlined save system, improved inventory, a new relaxed mode, and an increased level cap for longtime spacefarers. Many of the changes are designed to make the game easier to pick up and play, given its new portable home. In an interview with The Verge earlier this week, Hello Games’ Sean Murray described the update as a chance to “focus on some of the fundamentals” of the game.
The Verge
Overwatch 2’s new animated short is a new introduction to Kiriko
Though Kiriko launched along with Overwatch 2 earlier this week, today, at the Twitch Con opening ceremonies, Blizzard debuted a nine-minute cinematic to introduce her properly. Overwatch animated shorts are experiences unto themselves. The game’s cinematics team is uniquely skilled, knowing exactly what levers to pull and buttons to hit...
The Verge
New Windows 11 Insider build supports third-party widgets and a slick new Teams video feature
Microsoft is rolling out support for third-party widget development and new video calling functions for Chat from Microsoft Teams in its latest developer build of Windows 11. The new features in Preview Build 25217 are available for folks enrolled in the Windows Insider program. Now, developers can create and test...
The Verge
Chainsaw Man’s first episode hooked me with its gorgeously gory action
For weeks, my social media feeds have been filled with folks who are very excited about an anime series featuring a man with a chainsaw for a face. It’s called Chainsaw Man. Not being familiar with the original manga, written by Tatsuki Fujimoto, I didn’t quite get what the excitement was about, but I was certainly intrigued, especially with anime studio MAPPA involved (that’s the team behind, among other things, Yuri!!! on Ice). And now that I’ve watched one single episode, I totally get it — the adrenaline has me feeling like I just downed a six-pack of Red Bull.
The Verge
A day with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
These days, I’ve been struggling to find a solid sub-$400 laptop to recommend to price-constrained shoppers that I actually find, well, usable. So I’ve been pinning a lot of my hope on Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet 3, a tiny 11-inch Chromebook with a detachable keyboard and a foldable kickstand. I was a huge fan of the original Duet that was released in 2020, a speedy 10.1-incher with exceptionally long battery life.
The Verge
The best noise-canceling headphone deals
With more people working from home than they used to, owning a good pair of noise-canceling headphones has become more appealing than ever. However, they can be expensive and difficult to shop for due to the range of available models, many of which cater to different lifestyles and priorities. Some are better suited for long-haul flights, for instance, while others are ideal for multitasking and marathon listening sessions.
