Trunk or Treat in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Kids have a chance to wear their Halloween costumes early. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, the Damon Priddy State Farm is hosting a Trunk or Treat at the branch location at 2951 Montvale Drive, Springfield. There will be a bounce house, face painting,...
Springfield animal hospitals experience veterinarian shortage
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There's a shortage of vets for our pets, according to local animal hospitals. Local animal hospitals say they have been experiencing a shortage of doctors to help care for their patients. According to the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarian shortages are a national issue,...
Youth Charity Horse Show comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The 40th Annual Youth Charity Horse Show kicked off Friday. The Youth Charity Horse Show offers kids the chance to show off their skills with riders of a similar age. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday...
Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
UIS highlights student mental health struggles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) put a spotlight on student mental health on Thursday. More than 1,000 backpacks were placed on the ground on campus. Each of the backpacks has a story from a person who lost a loved one to suicide. The traveling...
Decatur Macon County Senior Center offering flu and COVID-19 booster
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., is offering flu and COVID-19 boosters. You can get your shots starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Macon County Health Department will be administering the shots. Officials are asking you to bring your...
Arrest made in 2021 murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — U.S. Marshals on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in 2021 in Decatur. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, of Decatur, was arrested in Mattoon and booked into the Macon County Jail on a first-degree murder arrest warrant. On...
