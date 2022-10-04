Read full article on original website
Trick or Treaters Welcome Every Saturday in October at This Indiana Campground
You can get a lot of use out of the kids' Halloween costumes this year by visiting an Indiana campground. Let's face it, when it comes to buying Halloween costumes for your kids, it costs way too much money for them to only wear them one day out of the year. The kiddos are always so excited to wear them and they will find any excuse to put them on, but there's really only one day, Halloween, when it pays off for them to wear their costumes. However, thanks to one Indiana campground, you can get good use out of them every Saturday in October.
Unplug for a Weekend Getaway with Friends
Whether you are looking to recharge or let loose, Dubois County is a destination with a variety of things to do all year round. Call your gals and make a last-minute trip to southern Indiana to unplug, relax and recharge for a weekend of laughs, drinks & trips down memory lane!
Indiana’s Little Nashville is Actually a Whole Lot Like Gatlinburg-Here’s Why
Did you know Indiana has its own Nashville? Yep, it's true however the town is actually a whole lot like big ole' Gatlinburg on a much smaller scale and it's awesome. My husband and I love to find new places to visit so when I found out Indiana had a town just like Gatlinburg and only half the distance away from where we lived I was immediately sold on the idea.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Local Business Owner given Distinguished Award
Dubois Co.- One local business owner is being recognized for his years of service to the community. In 1993, Boy Scouts of America Buffalo Trace District held their first Distinguished Citizens Award banquet. After twenty-nine other winners, Andy Krempp of Krempp Construction was honored as the 30th. Krempp was in...
Semi Drives Into Susan Bobes Restaurant
Gibson County – There was an accident at Susan Bobes Restaurant in Princeton where a semi drove partially into the dining room. No one was in the building at the time. Per the city engineer, there is no structural damage. According to the owner, they have started clean up...
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
New Pizza X location to open this winter
A new Pizza X location will open at 312 East Third St. and they are shooting for a December opening. This will be the seventh location in the Bloomington and Ellettsville area. Jeff Mease, founder and CEO of Pizza X said they wanted another location close to campus. It will...
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana
STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
Family of injured 17-year-old raising money on GoFundMe after Mays Greenhouse collision
Family members of 17-year-old Joey Henderson, who was critically injured during a five-vehicle crash last Friday at Mays Greenhouse, are raising money on GoFundMe for his medical expenses, and to help his parents who have taken off from work to be at his side. The GoFundMe had raised 11,177 dollars...
One airlifted after a Thursday night crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after a Thursday night crash in Knox County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 61 and Lemons road. A motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Steven Reel went into the other lane and hit a car driven...
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete
Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
Home to the Biggest Burger in West Virginia, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of West Virginia. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations
According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
