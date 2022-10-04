Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Linden area early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police have not shared what may have led to...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has been hospitalized after a shooting overnight Saturday in the South Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. and found one man injured with a gunshot wound. A CPD detective on scene […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for multiple people who are accused of cutting a man’s back with a machete in the neighborhood of Linden in September. Police say officers went to the 2200 block of Delbert Road just after 3:00 a.m. on September 25 and found a man with a stab wound […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old has been injured following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood on Friday. Authorities responded to Whitethorne Avenue near West Broad Street around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the back. The victim was […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police has arrested a woman for a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side. SWAT officers arrested Amara Battle, 28, Thursday for the September shooting. On Sept. 25, officers were sent to a Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 4:30 a.m […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman made her first court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after being arrested as a suspect in a fatal nightclub shooting in east Columbus. Amara Battle, 28, had her bond set by a judge at $1 million during her arraignment hearing in Franklin County Common Pleas court. Battle was […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Family members of a central Ohio woman shot two weeks ago said she keeps getting better, but still has a long road ahead. 33-year-old Marissa Jones was shot last month. As of this week, all suspects have been arrested. Marissa’s older sister, Aleshia Osley, said that brings a bit of relief. […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said Wednesday they are not ready to press charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley in June 2021. “That case tugs at my heartstrings, all the cases tug at my heartstrings, especially when you’re talking about minors, you’re talking about young people that had their whole […]
WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehall early Friday morning, police said. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Beechbank Road around midnight. Police said the suspect is in custody but did not provide further information on what led to the shooting. Police added that the suspect and victim knew each other.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday in southeast Columbus, according to a spokesperson with the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit. A law enforcement officer at the scene told NBC4 a man was hit by a car at a crosswalk near Refugee Road and Citizens Place sometime […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police remain searching for five suspects it believes were involved in what it called a “revenge shooting” in South Linden in late September. One suspect, Devon Robinson, turned himself in Tuesday for the Sept. 23 shooting near East Hudson Street and Ontario Street. Video surveillance showed that […]
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning in Whitehall, with police saying a 29-year-old admitted to shooting him. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered Sean Vaughn, 41, dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds at a […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting closed Interstate 71 going southbound between I-270 and State Route 161 Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:22 p.m, dispatchers said. Two people were injured in the shooting. One was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 270 near Hilliard Saturday morning, according to Columbus police. Police said law enforcement was sent to I-270 north at Roberts Road just after 9 a.m. on the reports of a crash. At least two people were taken to the hospital with […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a South Linden shooting they referred to as an act of revenge. Devon Robinson turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and admitted to shooting 38-year-old Mario Copeland on Sept. 23, the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit said. Copeland died a short […]
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police want to know how official CPD uniforms wound up near the Halloween costumes at a local thrift shop. A woman contacted ABC 6 after she spotted the uniform shirts on a rack this week near Halloween costumes at the Goodwill store on North Hamilton Road.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
