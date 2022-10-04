ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Dr. Lamont D. Allan

Dr. Lamont D. Allan, 95, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born in Wellsville, Utah to Lamont M. and Ida Leishman Allan. He loved his brothers and sisters; Glen, Rosella, Clayton and Jocelyn. He was a beloved son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He graduated from South...
WELLSVILLE, UT
Support the Open Space Bond

Support for Proposition 1, the Open Space preservation bond ballot initiative, is support for the preservation of Cache Valley agriculture, waterways, and wildlife habitat, and thus provides environmental and aesthetic benefits for all residents and visitors in Cache County. Willing landowners who want to preserve open space for future generations...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
High School Football Scoreboard – Oct. 7, 2022

Ridgeline 13, Logan 10 (watch the replay here) – Next Week: Ridgeline (6-3) at Box Elder (6-3) on Wednesday, Oct. 12th at 7 p.m. Ridgeline football will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily. – Next Week: Logan (4-5) at Cottonwood...
LOGAN, UT
LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs vs Bear River Bears football

The Mountain Crest vs Green Canyon broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click...
HYRUM, UT
LIVESTREAM: Green Canyon Wolves vs Sky View Bobcats football

The Green Canyon broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is is brought to you with LIVE commentary from John Newbold and John Russell. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 100.9 Lite FM, 106.9 FM/1390 AM The FAN and streamed online here. To see...
NORTH LOGAN, UT
LIVESTREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Logan Grizzlies football

Ridgeline Football broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons and “The Patriot” Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch, KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM and streamed online here.
LOGAN, UT

