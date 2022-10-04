GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clear skies Sunday night will allow for a great view of the full moon. The October full moon is known as the Hunter Moon. Clouds will build over our skies Monday as the stalled front to our south allows some moisture to sneak northward. Rain is not anticipated at this time. Highs will be near 70 with a light northeast breeze Monday.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO