WITN
Greenville shops throw epic birthday party
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We all have a birthday that comes around each year, whether you are dreading the number on the cake or not!. Beyond the princess and superhero themed kits, how do you throw a great part as an adult?. Two of Greenville’s sweet treat spots joined Maddie...
WITN
MumFest preparations wrap up ahead of big celebration
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The final preparations are underway to transform New Bern and greet thousands of people for this year’s MumFest celebration. A tradition since 1980, MumFest is an annual event that allows families to explore vendors, listen to live bands, and watch some incredible performances. On...
WITN
Forklift Rodeo kicks off in uptown Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Calling all forklift operators! the Forklift Rodeo is back in uptown Greenville. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday and runs to 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points Plaza parking lot. Teams of forklift operators from local manufacturing companies will compete in challenges like basketball, bowling and...
WITN
People flood the streets of New Bern for Mum Fest 2022
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people gathered in the streets of New Bern to experience the thrill of Mum Fest featuring over four hundred vendors, four different performing areas, and more mums than meets the eye. A first-time festivalgoer says “it’s wonderful, - it’s great.” “It’s a really...
WITN
ECVC holds 57th annual banquet at Rock Springs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds gathered Thursday night to celebrate the abilities of people with disabilities. Rock Springs Center in Greenville was packed for the 57th Annual Eastern Carolina Vocational Center’s banquet. ECVC holds its banquet every October to celebrate National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month, but this is the first...
WITN
Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
WITN
Pitt County: Free animal vaccination clinic
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services hosted a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs Saturday. The partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) and Greenville APS and SPAY hosted a clinic that had free rabies vaccinations for the first 500 pets to show up at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Department from 9 am to 1 pm.
WITN
A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
WITN
Battlefield park travels back in time.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society put on a re-enactment to show visitor’s an idea of what life was like during the Civil War. New Bern’s Battlefield Park transformed into a Civil War Camp on Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. Admission to the event is free.
WITN
‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk has been found
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police have found a ‘Talladega Nights’ fan who was wanted for vandalizing city sidewalks. Greenville Police posted a picture of the suspect on Facebook saying ‘Ricky Bobby’ was caught on video spray painting the sidewalks with “Nascar on USA” stencils. The vandalism resulted in about $1,000 in damages.
WITN
Greenville COVID-19 vaccine clinic offers new Pfizer vaccine
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - CAREE offered a community vaccine clinic featuring the updated Pfizer vaccine and free at-home test kits in Greenville Saturday. Appointments and walk-ins were welcomed to Koinonia Christian Center from 10 am to 1 pm on Oct. 8 to get their COVID-19 booster or first-time shot. Do...
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 8 - Part Two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High School Football - Week 8 - WITN End Zone. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: A cool full moon tonight; Clouds thicken Monday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clear skies Sunday night will allow for a great view of the full moon. The October full moon is known as the Hunter Moon. Clouds will build over our skies Monday as the stalled front to our south allows some moisture to sneak northward. Rain is not anticipated at this time. Highs will be near 70 with a light northeast breeze Monday.
WITN
Teen shot following Greenville high school football game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager suffered a gunshot wound during the J.H. Rose High School football game against D.H. Conley. Greenville Police Department responded to the Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road area around 9 p.m. Friday night. They received a call of gunshots being fired. Later, a 17-year-old teen...
WITN
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties to close temporarily
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month so that contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are:. Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County. Morristown Road near HWY 58 in Carteret...
WITN
Deputies searching for missing Edgecombe Co. woman
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Edgecombe County are searching for a missing woman they say has been missing since Tuesday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Tyasia Cherry is possibly with a Black man with long dreadlocks with green tips and may be riding in a white Ford Escape SUV with a loud exhaust.
WITN
ECU football falls at Tulane
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina football team held scoreless in the second half and fell at Tulane 24-9 on Saturday evening. The Pirates led twice in the first half. Holton Ahlers found fellow D.H. Conley graduate C.J. Johnson for a 24-yard touchdown pass. The kick failed and ECU led 9-7.
WITN
Rocky Mount Police Department investigating shooting
Rocky Mount, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured. Around 1:00 a.m. on October 7, Michael Mills was dropping off a passenger at the Red Roof Inn in Goldrock when an unknown male exited the hotel and shot Mills int the shoulder. After Mills was shot the passenger and the assailant stole Mills vehicle. Mills fled on foot to the nearby EP Mart and called 911.
WITN
ECU prepared to face mirror image in Tulane on Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football says they will be looking in the mirror tomorrow when they play at Tulane. Even their biggest stars coming back from injury. for the Green Wave it’s quarterback Michael Pratt. “He’s much like ours in that. He’s extremely experienced. He’s been a starter...
