Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
Alex Bliss Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Update on Wyatt
Alexa Bliss has provided her reaction to the shocking return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, which took place at the end of Extreme Rules. Although Bray Wyatt appeared alongside a brand-new cast of characters (at least those with human embodiments), Bliss is the first one that comes to fans’ minds.
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Featured a Tribute to Brodie Lee
Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules was a special night for Bray Wyatt as it marked his return to the company. He was also able to do a tribute to his good friend Jon Huber, who went by the name of Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE. White...
WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan
At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
WWE Extreme Rules Results – October 8, 2022
Pre Show hosts: Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick & Peter Rosenburg. We get a video package hyping up the Raw Women’s Title Ladder Match. Pre Show panel (Expect for Kevin Patrick) predict Bayley is gonna win. We see highlights of the feud between Judgement Day & Edge that...
Jimmy Smith Reveals What Happened Backstage During His Last WWE RAW
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy Smith will no longer be working for WWE as a result of the company’s commentary shakeup. During the course of his Unlocking the Cage show, Smith provided additional information regarding his departure. “I have never gotten used to articles about myself or anything like...
Jim Cornette Says AEW Should Have Fired Andrade El Idolo Before the Backstage Brawl
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette discussed a variety of topics, including the backstage altercation between Andrade El Idol and Sammy Guevara at the October 5th edition of Dynamite. Andrade stated in an interview that Guevara complained of being struck too hard during a match between the two. They...
Bray Wyatt and JoJo React to WWE Return at Extreme Rules
After being away from the company for more than a year, Bray Wyatt made his comeback to WWE at Extreme Rules. The following are reactions from Wyatt’s return from Wyatt and his fiancé Jojo:. Alex Bliss also reacted to Wyatt’s return to the company. Click here to check...
What Happened Before and After WWE SmackDown, Matt Riddle Wrestles
Prior to this week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere from Worcester, Massachusetts’ DCU Center, Shinsuke Nakamura beat Angel Garza in a dark match. Matt Riddle defeated Damien Priest in a match that was completely different from what had been advertised locally, Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz for the U.S. Title.
Elektra Lopez Thought She Was Going to the WWE Main Roster With Legado del Fantasma
Elektra Lopez’s future is uncertain after plans for her main roster call up were scrapped. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza were the other Legado Del Fantasma members called up as planned. She was supposed to appear on WWE SmackDown this week, but plans changed just 24 hours...
Paul Heyman’s Opener, Watch WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show, Ariel Helwani – Fight Pit
– The WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show video for tonight is embedded below. Kevin Patrick and Sam Roberts are on the panel, along with WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Booker T. You can join our live Extreme Rules coverage results by clicking here, and you can find tonight’s match order and backstage spoiler notes by clicking here.
Bo Dallas Reportedly Returning to WWE
According to the Super Follower account that Bryan Alvarez maintains on Twitter, Bo Dallas is planning to make his way back to WWE. Alvarez stated, “From multiple sources, Bo Dallas should be back very soon.”. As many of you saw, Bray Wyatt’s return brought the Firefly Fun House characters...
Saraya Addresses if She Had Discussions With WWE About Wrestling Again
During a live stream on Twitch, Saraya commented on whether or not she had discussions with WWE about returning to wrestling. According to reports, AEW’s Dr. Sampson had given her the all clear. “We never had that discussion. I never had that discussion with WWE because they let me...
Saraya Opens Up About Her Decision to Join AEW and Reveals When She Signed
Saraya discussed her decision to sign with AEW during a live stream that she hosted on Twitch. “When I spoke to Tony (Khan) he was so great about it. He said, ‘You can still do your Twitch.’ The thing that got me was freedom. I just wanted to have the freedom to go do whatever I wanted.”
Karrion Kross Calls Roman Reigns the Modern Day Bruno Sammartino
WWE Undisputed Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Karrion Kross. After attacking Drew McIntyre, Kross had a stare-down with Reigns when he returned to the WWE a few months ago. Reigns has been the Universal Champion since August 2020 and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since WrestleMania 38.
Details on Why Jon Moxley Renewed His AEW Contract, Had No Plans for a WWE Return
AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley signed a five-year contract extension with the company that runs through 2027. As PWMania.com previously reported, Moxley’s contract with AEW had come to an end, so he worked on a handshake agreement until the new contract was completed. On Saturday night, Nick Gage...
AEW Investigation Still Not Finished Due to Legal Threats and One Party Being Uncooperative
During the course of this week, Tony Khan participated in a few interviews, and each time, he stated that he would not comment on the incident that took place between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite a month ago. Khan did not provide a response when he was asked to comment on the question of whether or not CM Punk was still employed by the company or whether or not The Elite would reunite.
WWE Comment on Sara Lee’s Passing, Several Wrestlers Donate to Lee’s GoFundMe
Former WWE NXT Superstar Bull Dempsey (Bull James) has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 30. According to Lee’s mother’s original Facebook post and Dempsey’s GoFundMe description, Lee died suddenly and...
WWE SmackDown Results – October 7, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. He says there will come a time when you believe that everything is finished. That is the beginning. He welcomes everyone to Fox and the season premiere of Smackdown. Roman Reigns’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring with...
Spoilers: Title Change at Impact Wrestling’s TV Tapings, Overdrive Main Event Set
A huge title change occurred at the Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Fallout TV Taping on Saturday night in Albany. Heath and Rhino defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett to become the new Impact Wrestling tag team champions. After the match, Eddie Edwards came out to question the loyalty of the members of Honor No More. Edwards called PCO the biggest failure of them all prompting PCO to attack the members of Honor No More.
