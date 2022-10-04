Nothing feels quite like good news on a Friday! For those of you still looking to order a Steam Deck, you’re in luck because you no longer have to make a reservation or wait in a virtual line to buy one. Instead, you can buy it on demand--you know, the way you purchase everything else in your life… Well, except a PS5. Valve has also unveiled the device's promised docking station, which costs $89 and ships in 1-2 weeks. This premium accessory includes not only HDMI, Displayport, and 3 USB 3.1 connectors, but also an Ethernet port.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO