Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Did Not Recast Black Panther
With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
‘Andor’: Every Episode 4 Easter Egg
Episode 4 of Andor takes us deeper into the early days of the Rebellion, and shows us not only Cassian Andor’s role in the Rebel Alliance, but also reveals how Rebels undercover in the Empire began to move against Palpatine. And if you listen carefully during this episode you’ll hear references to numerous planets that we already know from past Star Wars movies, like the Ryloth Sector, the Abrion Sector, and Scarif, the site of the final battle in Rogue One which, as we all know, was a pretty important location in Cassian Andor’s life.
Ryan Reynolds May Have Revealed ‘ Deadpool 3’ Plot a Year Ago
Speculation about the plot details for Deadpool 3 has been everywhere, but we might have more hints than we think. The execs at Marvel and Disney are usually pretty tight-lipped about this kind of thing until we have a trailer, and sometimes, even after. That being said, all it took was a little bit of digging through Twitter to get some potential context.
Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Finds Its Writers
Following the official confirmation of the film’s director being announced at D23, Deadline reports that Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer will pen the script for Fantastic Four. The comic book property has proven extremely difficult to adapt in any meaningful way, but hopefully Marvel will be able to nail it in time for Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Every ‘Clerks’ Easter Egg in ‘Clerks III’
Almost 15 years before Marvel changed Hollywood by connecting all of its films into a single overarching narrative, Kevin Smith created his “View Askewniverse.” All of his early movies existed in the same universe (or, at least, the same part of Central New Jersey). The characters in one movie would pop up in another; infamous events in one story might get referenced again later.
‘She-Hulk’ Episode 6: Full Easter Egg Breakdown
There’s some big teases in the works this week on She-Hulk, but if you aren’t super familiar with Marvel Comics, you might have missed some of them. A big subplot on this episode is a website named Intelligencia, where online trolls gather to mock She-Hulk. But the site is a clue to where the show is headed — because in Marvel’s Hulk comics, the Intelligencia is the name of a group of super-smart super-villains that band together to fight the Hulk. Their membership includes the Leader, who appeared in The Incredible Hulk way back in 2008 and has already been announced as an antagonist in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order movie.
Disney’s Latest Trailer Takes You to a ‘Strange World’
Disney’s animated feature this fall is Strange World, an adventure comedy about a family of explorers. The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, and Jaboukie Young-White as three generations of men in the Cade family who all wind up together on a journey into a — you guessed it — strange world. (Gyllenhaal’s character is called Searcher Cade which is ... a name, I suppose.)
‘Werewolf By Night’ Reviews Say It’s Marvel Horror Done Right
Disney+'s first Halloween special is finally coming out, and critics are loving it. It's not out on the streaming platform for the public to view just yet... but it’s coming very soon. Werewolf By Night will hit Disney+ on October 7. A Werewolf By Night project has actually been in the works since roughly 2001. The special itself is directed by Michael Giacchino, a first-time director, but long-time Marvel composer.
Kevin Feige Hints That Scarlet Witch May Return After ‘Multiverse of Madness’
The following post contains SPOILERS for the end of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Just FYI. When last we saw Scarlet Witch, she was looking kind of, well, dead. Having finally recognized just how twisted and corrupted by power she had become at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she used her magic to destroy the shrine atop Mount Wundagore, with her still inside it. RIP Wanda.
This Week’s ‘She-Hulk’ Sets Up Some Huge Marvel Villain Debuts
This week’s She-Hulk is so inconsequential in the short-term that it actually made fun of the fact that it was a minor, standalone episode. Even before the opening titles, Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaks the fourth wall to announce that she’s taking an inopportune break from the show’s ongoing storylines to attend an old friend’s wedding.
‘Star Trek 4’ Removed From Release Calendar
This has really been a long voyage home. The sad ongoing saga of Star Trek 4 has gotten even sadder, as Paramount has removed the project from its upcoming release calendar. They had previously slated the film to open in theaters on December 22, 2023. This is just the latest...
‘Armor Wars’ Series Will Now Be a Movie
Okay maybe Armor Wars was a little too ambitious. How about just one armor war instead?. The title will probably remain Armor Wars — that was the name of the Iron Man comics storyline that the concept is based on — but what was originally conceived as a TV series for Disney+ is now being reworked as a movie.
Universal Announces Premiere Date For First ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Trailer
Admittedly, the first Super Mario Bros. movie didn’t work out that great. But it’s been 30 years! And this time, the movie is animated. So it will surely be very different. Also this time, the movie is apparently titled The Super Mario Bros., presumably to avoid confusion with...
Ryan Coogler Almost Quit Directing After Chadwick Boseman’s Death
Before Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer, Ryan Coogler had already working on a script for a sequel to Black Panther that would have focused on Boseman’s T’Challa and his continuing story. In the wake of Boseman’s death, Coogler decided to reconceive the film as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and to incorporate Boseman’s (and T’Challa’s) death into the narrative. Now the movie is about Wakanda after the passing of its beloved king, and how the country moves forward without him.
‘Andor’ Reviews Call It a Unique Star Wars Series
We are officially spoiled with Star Wars TV shows. The last one, Obi-Wan Kenobi, just ended on Disney+ three months ago, and the new one, Andor, is already here. This latest show is a prequel to a prequel; set five years before the events of Rogue One it shows how Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) became a pivotal figure in the early days of the Rebel Alliance.
‘Constantine 2’ Is Finally Happening With Keanu Reeves
Long before DC Comics had its own cinematic universe — or Marvel had one, for that matter — Keanu Reeves starred in Constantine, based on DC and Vertigo comics magical superhero. The movie wasn’t really a hit with critics — it’s got a 46 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — or with audiences (it grossed a so-so $230 million worldwide against a reported $100 million budget).
This Week’s ‘Andor’ Features a Hidden ‘Indiana Jones’ Easter Egg
Did you spot it? It’s there in the image above. Can you see it?. This week’s Andor ends with a scene in the showroom of Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen Rael. Rael is an antiques dealer, or at least that’s his cover. In truth, Rael is secretly one of the early members of the Rebel Alliance. And he has recruited Cassian Andor to assist in an all-important heist on the planet of Aldhani.
‘Loki’s Michael Waldron to Write ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
Marvel continues to staff up its upcoming two-part Avengers sequels, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. In recent weeks, we heard that Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton would direct, from a screenplay by Jeff Loveness. While Secret Wars has yet to find (or at least announce) a director, it looks like a Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran will return to write its script.
Watch Barry Keoghan’s ‘The Batman’ Audition That Got Him Cast as Joker
His role was ultimately cut down to a tiny cameo, and he was credited only as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner,” but Barry Keoghan was The Batman’s version of the Joker. In the film, he appears in a very brief scene near the end of the story, where he strikes up a conversation with a fellow Arkham innmate, the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.
‘Violent Night’ Trailer Finally Gives Us a ‘Die Hard’ Starring Santa Claus
I thought I had seen every single possible permutation of the Die Hard formula — or at least I had exhausted my desire to see any further permutations. But then came Violent Night. Which is basically Die Hard on Christmas — well, okay Die Hard was Die Hard on Christmas, that is true. But this Die Hard on Christmas actually features Santa Claus in the John McClane role.
