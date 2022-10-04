Read full article on original website
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary injures shoulder, will have MRI ahead of Syracuse game
Syracuse, N.Y. — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary will undergo an MRI on his right throwing shoulder Sunday, coach Dave Doeren told reporters after Saturday night’s 19-17 win against Florida State. Leary, the preseason player of the year in the ACC, left the game favoring his shoulder...
Howard rushes for 2 TDs; DeVito injured (How Syracuse football transfers fared)
Jarveon Howard rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead Alcorn State to a win over Mississippi Valley State in a college football game on Saturday. Howard rushed 24 times for 63 yards for the Braves in a 30-7 victory, and added one reception for 12 yards. Howard had first-half touchdown runs of 4 and 1 yards. Alcorn State improved to 3-2, 2-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Syracuse moves up in AP Top 25, coaches poll to reach Dino Babers’ Top 20 threshold
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two weeks ago when Syracuse football first entered the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25, Dino Babers said it would take a top-20 ranking to get him going. Heading into Week 7, SU has met that threshold. Despite not playing a game Saturday, the Orange...
Syracuse Football: Orange currently in top three for dual-threat quarterback
Talented and underrated 2024 quarterback Jacob Zamot appears to be high on Syracuse football at this point in his recruitment. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Zamot, a dual-threat quarterback who attends Millville High School in Millville, N.J., likely has a long way to go in his recruiting process. But according to two...
Dyaisha Fair shines in first look at new Syracuse women’s basketball squad at Monroe Madness
Rochester, N.Y -- Fans got their first look at Syracuse’s almost entirely new squad at Monroe Madness, which included contests and an intrasquad scrimmage. It was the first time Syracuse held a preseason event outside the Dome. Dyaisha Fair, who went to high school at Edison Tech just 10...
Syracuse Pursuing Junior College Offensive Lineman Isaiah Jatta
One of the top junior college offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class is Isaiah Jatta out of Snow College. Jatta originally starred for Helix High School in San Diego (CA) before heading to Snow. He holds offers from Auburn, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Syracuse and ...
Biggest crowd of the season expected for Syracuse football vs. NC State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 40,000 tickets have been sold so far for next week's matchup between #14 NC State and #22 Syracuse. That means the two ranked opponents will bring in the biggest crowd of the season so far. The only other game that's had such similar numbers was the home opener against Louisville. 37,000 tickets were sold for the game, but attendance has gone down throughout the season, even with an undefeated team.
Elijah Moore Schedules Syracuse Basketball Official Visit
Class of 2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes guard Elijah Moore will officially visit Syracuse basketball the weekend of October 14th, he tells All Syracuse. Moore is a 6-3 guard with an Orange offer and has visited previously. "Just want to chill with the coaches and the team," Moore said. "Watch ...
Observations from Syracuse’s basketball scrimmages, skills competition in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. -- We got a first look at Syracuse’s men’s and women’s basketball teams Friday night in the Blue Cross Arena. A prelude of shooting and dunking contests was followed by the women’s scrimmage, where fans (including many Dyaisha Fair family members) watched the former University of Buffalo star make her debut in a Syracuse uniform.
Syracuse Crunch opens preseason with 4-3 win at Utica
Utica, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Crunch opened its preseason slate with a 4-3 win over the Utica Comets tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center. Simon Ryfors led the team with two power-play goals while Shawn Element and Daniel Walcott contributed one goal each. Jack Thompson and Sean Day also tallied multi-point games with two helpers apiece.
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 5)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4. Here are our favorite...
Class AA football roundup: La’Quan Lemon rushes for 3 TDs as Cicero-North Syracuse blanks Liverpool (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- La’Quan Lemon rushed for three touchdowns to power Cicero-North Syracuse to a 36-0 win over Liverpool in a Class AA football game on Friday night. The Northstars (5-1) took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Lemon posted touchdown runs of 8 and 25 yards and Jaxon Razmovski hit Tristan Johnson with a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Baldwinsville, West Genesee marching bands shine in regional competition
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Marching bands from West Genesee and Baldwinsville traveled to Delaware for a big regional test on Saturday, and both came away having made the trip look very worthwhile. The Bees took sixth and the Wildcats claimed the 10th spot in the Bands of America 2022 Mid-Atlantic Regional...
HS football roundup: Playmakers help West Genesee past Watertown
West Genesee used a mix of playmakers on both sides of the ball in its 48-12 victory over Watertown on Saturday. Following a 1-2 start, the Wildcats are now riding a three-game win streak.
Timely turnovers power Fayetteville-Manlius football to win over Whitesboro (50 photos)
Whitesboro, N.Y. — No. 7 state-ranked Fayetteville-Manlius used a flurry of fourth-quarter touchdowns and turnovers to remain undefeated with a 40-14 win over No. 20 state-ranked Whitesboro 40-14 in a Class A game Friday night.
Fabius-Pompey shuts out Tully, 1-0, in OHSL girls soccer (47 photos)
Maddy Haaf’s goal in the second half was the deciding factor in Fabius-Pompey’s 1-0 win over Tully in an OHSL Patriot American Division contest Saturday evening. The matchup was also the annual Route 80 cup between the Falcons and Knights. The Falcons (11-3-1) extended their win streak to...
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 5)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A busy Week 5 in Section III football wraps up with 14 games on Saturday. Check back throughout the day as we update scores during and after the games.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band posts season-high score at Phoenix show (134 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band had no competition at the Firebird Fantasy show in Phoenix on Saturday night. That’s just as well, because at this point the Northstars look to be in a class by themselves across the state.
Class A football roundup: Auburn holds off Corcoran, 21-20
Despite Corcoran scoring two touchdowns in the final two-and-ahalf minutes, Auburn held on for Class A win 21-20 that evened its season record at 3-3.
Hey West Genesee families: We’ve got your school kids covered
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has expanded its coverage of high school activities beyond sports this season. In districts such as West Genesee, we’ve covered marching band, academic achievement, athletes in college and fun classroom extras. Below are a few examples of that effort. If you have cool school ideas...
