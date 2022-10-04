ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Howard rushes for 2 TDs; DeVito injured (How Syracuse football transfers fared)

Jarveon Howard rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead Alcorn State to a win over Mississippi Valley State in a college football game on Saturday. Howard rushed 24 times for 63 yards for the Braves in a 30-7 victory, and added one reception for 12 yards. Howard had first-half touchdown runs of 4 and 1 yards. Alcorn State improved to 3-2, 2-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
cnycentral.com

Biggest crowd of the season expected for Syracuse football vs. NC State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 40,000 tickets have been sold so far for next week's matchup between #14 NC State and #22 Syracuse. That means the two ranked opponents will bring in the biggest crowd of the season so far. The only other game that's had such similar numbers was the home opener against Louisville. 37,000 tickets were sold for the game, but attendance has gone down throughout the season, even with an undefeated team.
AllSyracue

Elijah Moore Schedules Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

Class of 2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes guard Elijah Moore will officially visit Syracuse basketball the weekend of October 14th, he tells All Syracuse. Moore is a 6-3 guard with an Orange offer and has visited previously.  "Just want to chill with the coaches and the team," Moore said. "Watch ...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch opens preseason with 4-3 win at Utica

Utica, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Crunch opened its preseason slate with a 4-3 win over the Utica Comets tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center. Simon Ryfors led the team with two power-play goals while Shawn Element and Daniel Walcott contributed one goal each. Jack Thompson and Sean Day also tallied multi-point games with two helpers apiece.
Syracuse.com

Class AA football roundup: La’Quan Lemon rushes for 3 TDs as Cicero-North Syracuse blanks Liverpool (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- La’Quan Lemon rushed for three touchdowns to power Cicero-North Syracuse to a 36-0 win over Liverpool in a Class AA football game on Friday night. The Northstars (5-1) took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Lemon posted touchdown runs of 8 and 25 yards and Jaxon Razmovski hit Tristan Johnson with a 40-yard touchdown pass.
