Sharyland ISD employee raises awareness about dangers of fentanyl after son's death
A Sharyland ISD faculty member who lost her son to fentanyl helped spearhead a program to help Sharyland High School parents learn about the dangers of the drug. “I wanted to push this because I felt this is important that parents, all parents need to hear because if I can save one life, then that’s all that matters,” said Sharyland ISD reading specialist Sandra Bagwell. “I don’t want another family to go we went through.”
Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
Police: Four students charged in connection with threats written on walls at Weslaco High School
Weslaco police say four students were charged Wednesday in connection with terroristic threats written on the walls at Weslaco High School. Weslaco police school resource officers began investigating on Tuesday after being notified about the writing on the walls. On Wednesday, four students were identified, detained and charged with terroristic...
Weslaco ISD: Four students arrested after threat against high school
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Weslaco High School students were arrested Wednesday in connection to a threat made against the high school, the school district said. According to a news release from the Weslaco Independent School District, officials were notified that a threat was made against the high school Tuesday. The district informed the Weslaco […]
Rise in flu cases impacting Brownsville ISD student attendance
For the first time ever, the Brownsville Independent School District will hold a flu vaccine clinic in response to rising flu cases in the district. The district plans to administer about 2,000 vaccines at a clinic for staff members at the Brownsville Administration Building on Friday starting at 7 a.m.
Harlingen police continue investigating murder case 19 years later
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The murder of Harlingen dentist, Dr. James Earl Hefner, continues to be investigated 19 years later. Dr. Hefner was 72 years old when he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Michael Fechner of Harlingen Police Major Crimes Unit. “He was found deceased in his office on Oct. […]
Fast drivers in Weslaco school zones raising safety concerns
Parents with children who attend schools at the Weslaco Independent School District say they’re concerned about fast drivers in school zones. Maria Velasquez says she used to walk her grandkids to school every school year, but this year, speeding drivers near Margo Elementary are forcing changes. One parent says...
5 more vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported a combined five COVID-19-related deaths. Hidalgo County reported three deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen […]
Rio Hondo ISD: Student arrested for possession of firearm, ammunition
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Hondo High School student was arrested on campus for possession of a firearm and ammunition on Thursday, the district said. According to a news release from the Rio Hondo Independent School District, the firearm and ammunition were in his personal vehicle located at the high school. “At no […]
Female student arrested, accused of making false threat against San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy
A female student was arrested and charged in connection with a virtual terroristic threat at San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy on Wednesday, according to the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. The campus was temporarily put on lockdown for about an hour as district and city police investigated the threat.
Update: Two more arrested in connection to McAllen shooting; victim dies
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested two women in connection to a deadly downtown McAllen shooting, pushing the total amount of arrests to seven. Viviana Gomez, 22, and Jennifer Lopez, 22, were arrested on Thursday, a news release from the McAllen Police Department stated. The victim of the shooting, 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna, was […]
Man accused of holding child hostage, threatening police in Brownsville
Police arrested a man on several charges after police say he held a 12-year-old boy hostage and threatened officers. At about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 100 block of Garden St. regarding a domestic dispute call and met with a woman who stated that her live-in boyfriend, identified as 36-year-old Jose Ignacio Vega, was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Police: Two more arrested, another suspect named in McAllen shooting
Police arrested two more people and named another suspect in connection with a shooting in McAllen over the weekend. Naila Reyes, 28, of Donna, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, of Alamo were arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony, and engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony.
Authorities investigating fire at Brownsville bar
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire at a Brownsville bar. Brownsville police say the department received a call about a fire at the Ibissa Lounge Bar at about 3:52 a.m. Brownsville police and firefighters responded to the scene. Brownsville police say the case appears to be arson....
Funds run out in Hidalgo County for residents needing help with energy bills
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced that it has exhausted all funding and will no longer be accepting applications for low-income housing energy assistance. The Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) received just over $6 million from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services for the 2022 program […]
Federal authorities investigating suspected human smuggling event involving tractor-trailer near Weslaco
Federal authorities are leading an investigation into a suspected human smuggling event near Weslaco where 84 migrants were found, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. HSI agents responded to a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon regarding a suspected human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer...
Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case
Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
Two charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest, Brownsville PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two suspects were taken into custody in connection to an aggravated robbery, police say. At 4 a.m. Sept. 17 on the 2500 block of E. 13th Street, two suspects in a 2010 black Ford F-150 approached a victim, displayed handguns, and demanded his vehicle, according to a Brownsville Police Department press […]
Valley resident decorates front lawn as Area 51
A Brownsville man is decorating his front lawn as Area 51 from items that are recycled and borrowed. Alfredo Cavazos is the creator of the Halloween display. He says anyone can create a similar display by using their imagination. "Look around your yard first and see what you got," Cavazos...
