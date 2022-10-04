Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Outstanding Alumni Recognized
Martin, Tenn.–The University of Tennessee at Martin presented awards to (from left) Cody Alcorn, of Atlanta, Georgia; April Armstrong, of Bartlett; and Jimmy Tosh, of Henry during the annual Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program held Oct. 1 in the Paul Meek Library. Alcorn received the 2022 Outstanding Young Alumni award, Armstrong received the 2022 Outstanding Alumni award and Tosh received the 2022 Chancellor’s Award for University Service. The award winners are pictured with Chancellor Keith Carver.
tn.gov
Former Obion County Central Baseball Booster Club Treasurer Indicted
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Allison Baldwin, the former treasurer of Obion County Central High School’s Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club. Baldwin served as the club’s treasurer from June 2018 through June 2021. The investigation began after Obion County school officials reported missing funds.
radionwtn.com
Henry County High School Homecoming Court Named
Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Henry County High School Homecoming Court has been named. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at Friday night’s Patriots’ game with Paducah Tilghman. In photo, from left are: Reagan Bostick, sophomore; Bianca Leary, sophomore; Harlee Veazey, senior; Riley Moore, senior; Ellie Culpepper, senior; Katie Barnett, junior; and Fajona Sneed, junior. (HCHS photo).
radionwtn.com
Perfect Homecoming Night For Henry Co. Patriots
Paris, Tenn.–It was a picture perfect Homecoming Night for the Henry County Patriots, with the Patriots victorious over Paducah Tilghman, Harlee Veazey crowned Homecoming Queen, members of The Madigals past and present gathered for the national anthem and the weather was perfect for football. In a hard-fought game, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Frankie Francis
Mrs. Frankie Francis, 86, of Union City, died at her residence Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. The burial will be held at Obion County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, October...
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd For Noon On Square Season Kickoff
Paris, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for the first Noon On The Square of the season as Paris Musician Ethan Torsak kicked things off. Perry’s BBQ served lunch to everyone. Sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust, Noon On The Square is held each Friday in October. Next week, Johnny Mac will perform and the Paris Quota Club will provide sack lunches on October 14. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
RELATED PEOPLE
radionwtn.com
Baptist-Carroll County OR Team Raises $10,000 For ALS Foundation
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The operating room team at Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has raised $10,000 for the ALS Foundation. Hospital officials said, “Our OR Nurse Manager, Amanda Jones along with her OR team and the Jones family set out to raise $10,000 for the ALS foundation which has provided so much love and support to Matthew and Amanda. We are happy to announce that they have reached that goal.”
thunderboltradio.com
Mississippi Man Victim of Theft and Vandalism in Union City
A Mississippi man was the victim of theft and vandalism following a stop at a Union City business. Police reports said officers were dispatched to Casey General Store, on Main Street, where a disturbance was occurring. Officers arrived to find 36 year old Anthony Dewayne Nichols, of Kiln, Mississippi, chasing...
kbsi23.com
Tenn. woman facing murder charge in 2020 death of husband
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – A Tennessee woman faces a murder charge in the 2020 death of her husband. Keleta K. Turnage, 51, of Troy, Tenn. was arrested at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 5 after a two year investigation into the death of her husband, Bobby G. Turnage, also of Troy.
WBBJ
Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Hit and run kills 1 in Jackson, police investigate
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to police, around 7:15 pm on October 6, officers responded to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Hwy 45 Bypass in reference to a person struck by a vehicle.
radionwtn.com
BPU Community Cookout Serves Free Lunches
Paris, Tenn.–Ashton Norris and Josh McCaslin of the Paris Board of Public Utilities were busy Thursday at the annual Community Cookout. BPU employees worked over the noon hour grilling hot dogs and serving free sack lunches to everyone at the event which is the centerpiece of Public Power Week each year. Today, the BPU will be giving out free LED light bulbs to the first 100 who come to the BPU headquarters on E. Washington St. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/22 – 10/07/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
State-Of-The-Art Discovery Theater To Open Saturday
Union City, Tenn. – Discovery Park of America has begun a project to upgrade the current Starship Theater incorporating a state-of-the-art, laser-illuminated 4K Digital 3D projection system designed and integrated by D3D Cinema. Included in the upgrade is the latest high-efficiency 40,000-lumen laser projector on the market, an advanced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Oct 3, 2022
Martha Joan “Momma Jo” Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Wylie and Lula (Hill) Parker. She was a seamstress, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she...
radionwtn.com
Driver Critical After Motorcycle Collision In Henry
Henry, Tenn.–The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Hwy. 79S in Henry. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. and the Henry Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded. While working that scene, Police Chief Thomas Tharpe said, another collision happened due to distracted driving. There were no injuries in the second collision. Henry PD photo.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Found Sleeping In Home Near Accident Scene
Dover, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested after he was allegedly found sleeping on someone’s couch after leaving the scene of an accident earlier. Ryan Hargrove, age 26, was arrested by the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated burglary and vandalism. Bond of $7,500 was set.
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
Comments / 0