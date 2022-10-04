Paris, Tenn.–Ashton Norris and Josh McCaslin of the Paris Board of Public Utilities were busy Thursday at the annual Community Cookout. BPU employees worked over the noon hour grilling hot dogs and serving free sack lunches to everyone at the event which is the centerpiece of Public Power Week each year. Today, the BPU will be giving out free LED light bulbs to the first 100 who come to the BPU headquarters on E. Washington St. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

