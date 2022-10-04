ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Metro police invite community to national 'Night Out' events

By KTNV Staff
 5 days ago
Family-friendly festivals will be held across the Las Vegas valley on Tuesday night as part of "National Night Out," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

LVMPD will host the events featuring food, vendors, games and music in an effort to "enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement."

Here's where you can find a National Night Out event:

Downtown Summerlin (1980 Festival Plaza Dr.)

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chaparral High School (3850 Annie Oakley Dr.)

5 p.m. to 8 p.m

Downtown Area — Corner of Fremont St. and 8th St.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Convention Center Area — 370 E. Harmon Ave. (370 Apartments)

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Robert “Bob” Price Park (2050 Bonnie Ln.)

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Doolittle Park (1950 N.J St.)

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Square Mall (6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public, police said.

