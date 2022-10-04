Dresden, Tenn.–Hosted by Farm Bureau and Weakley County Young Farmers and Ranchers, and Ogg Farms, Weakley County Schools 4th grade students from across the county enjoyed perfect weather for Farm Day Friday. This annual event is a favorite that features presentations with informative and interactive learning all about agriculture and farming. Students learned about cotton, insects and life cycles, hogs, grain, cattle, equipment, growing your own food, cattle, forestry, goats and dairy, bees, corn, soil conservation, education options and careers in agriculture, and much more. This day is a huge collaboration to educate students and requires a lot of organizing and planning. School officials said many thanks to all of the phenomenal sponsors, presenters, hosts, and planners for this wonderful, educational day.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO