Large Crowd For Noon On Square Season Kickoff
Paris, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for the first Noon On The Square of the season as Paris Musician Ethan Torsak kicked things off. Perry’s BBQ served lunch to everyone. Sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust, Noon On The Square is held each Friday in October. Next week, Johnny Mac will perform and the Paris Quota Club will provide sack lunches on October 14. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
BPU Community Cookout Serves Free Lunches
Paris, Tenn.–Ashton Norris and Josh McCaslin of the Paris Board of Public Utilities were busy Thursday at the annual Community Cookout. BPU employees worked over the noon hour grilling hot dogs and serving free sack lunches to everyone at the event which is the centerpiece of Public Power Week each year. Today, the BPU will be giving out free LED light bulbs to the first 100 who come to the BPU headquarters on E. Washington St. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Baptist-Carroll County OR Team Raises $10,000 For ALS Foundation
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The operating room team at Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has raised $10,000 for the ALS Foundation. Hospital officials said, “Our OR Nurse Manager, Amanda Jones along with her OR team and the Jones family set out to raise $10,000 for the ALS foundation which has provided so much love and support to Matthew and Amanda. We are happy to announce that they have reached that goal.”
State-Of-The-Art Discovery Theater To Open Saturday
Union City, Tenn. – Discovery Park of America has begun a project to upgrade the current Starship Theater incorporating a state-of-the-art, laser-illuminated 4K Digital 3D projection system designed and integrated by D3D Cinema. Included in the upgrade is the latest high-efficiency 40,000-lumen laser projector on the market, an advanced...
‘Surreal’: Loretta Lynn laid to rest
Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills.
Frankie Francis
Mrs. Frankie Francis, 86, of Union City, died at her residence Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. The burial will be held at Obion County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, October...
UT Martin Outstanding Alumni Recognized
Martin, Tenn.–The University of Tennessee at Martin presented awards to (from left) Cody Alcorn, of Atlanta, Georgia; April Armstrong, of Bartlett; and Jimmy Tosh, of Henry during the annual Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program held Oct. 1 in the Paul Meek Library. Alcorn received the 2022 Outstanding Young Alumni award, Armstrong received the 2022 Outstanding Alumni award and Tosh received the 2022 Chancellor’s Award for University Service. The award winners are pictured with Chancellor Keith Carver.
Learning How ‘Farming Makes The World’
Dresden, Tenn.–Hosted by Farm Bureau and Weakley County Young Farmers and Ranchers, and Ogg Farms, Weakley County Schools 4th grade students from across the county enjoyed perfect weather for Farm Day Friday. This annual event is a favorite that features presentations with informative and interactive learning all about agriculture and farming. Students learned about cotton, insects and life cycles, hogs, grain, cattle, equipment, growing your own food, cattle, forestry, goats and dairy, bees, corn, soil conservation, education options and careers in agriculture, and much more. This day is a huge collaboration to educate students and requires a lot of organizing and planning. School officials said many thanks to all of the phenomenal sponsors, presenters, hosts, and planners for this wonderful, educational day.
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
Dolly Parton remembers ‘sister’ Loretta Lynn following her death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton released a statement Tuesday remembering Loretta Lynn and calling her “my sister” following the death of legendary country music singer-songwriter on Tuesday. Lynn, 90, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Parton, like countless other artists, organizations and public...
One killed in Clarksville crash on Tiny Town Road
One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard in Clarksville.
Perfect Homecoming Night For Henry Co. Patriots
Paris, Tenn.–It was a picture perfect Homecoming Night for the Henry County Patriots, with the Patriots victorious over Paducah Tilghman, Harlee Veazey crowned Homecoming Queen, members of The Madigals past and present gathered for the national anthem and the weather was perfect for football. In a hard-fought game, the...
Driver Critical After Motorcycle Collision In Henry
Henry, Tenn.–The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Hwy. 79S in Henry. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. and the Henry Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded. While working that scene, Police Chief Thomas Tharpe said, another collision happened due to distracted driving. There were no injuries in the second collision. Henry PD photo.
Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Clarksville Police, a motorcyclist travelling north ran a red light and struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
Police searching for missing Paducah woman
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 54-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah. Police say Melodie Sherman was last seen on Friday on North 4th Street. She's described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 137 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes.
Cadiz Man Charged After Incident At Trigg County Complex
A Cadiz man was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident at the Trigg County Complex Monday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says he was called to the area for William Thrief who was attempting to break into concession stands. Thrief was reportedly inside of an ATV and refused...
13-year-old Tennessee boy with cerebral palsy reportedly starved to death
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- An autopsy report has revealed that a severely underweight 13-year-old living in unsafe conditions died of malnutrition. On July 6, the Clarksville Police Department and emergency officials responded to a call at a home on Virginia Terrace, where 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox was pronounced dead. A month later, Kadaris' mom, Cheyenne Maddox, was arrested and charged with aggravated abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child.
Former Obion Co. Central Baseball Booster Club Treasurer Indicted
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Allison Baldwin, the former treasurer of Obion County Central High School’s Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club. Baldwin served as the club’s treasurer from June 2018 through June 2021. The investigation began after Obion County school officials reported missing funds.
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
