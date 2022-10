Looking to get rid of some stuff and give it to a good cause? The Lincoln Library is accepting gently used books, CDs, games, and albums. Volunteers will unload your vehicle for you! Simply pull into North Alley, and they will handle the rest (they reserve the right to refuse an item). It’s happening this Saturday (10/8) from 9a-noon. See you there!

LINCOLN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO